Empowering Women, Enriching Faith: Our Lady of Vailankanni Church Celebrates International Women’s Day

Bhadravathi: Our Lady of Vailankanni Church, Old Town, Bhadravathi, celebrated International Women’s Day with a meaningful liturgy, followed by a series of cultural programs that highlighted the contributions and achievements of women in the parish.

Mrs. Mary D’Souza, Diocesan President of the Executive Body of the Commission for Women, outlined the aims and objectives of the Commission, explaining its membership rules and annual subscription. She encouraged women to take an active role at the diocesan level and extended an invitation to attend the 7th National Conference in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. As part of the celebration, she presented appreciation certificates to the President and Secretary and awarded a shield to Mrs. Reshma and Sr. Shobhana SCB in recognition of their contributions.

Parish priest Fr. Steevan D’Sa acknowledged the immense contributions of women in the parish and urged them to represent the Church at the diocesan and state levels. He emphasized their vital role in shaping families and instilling strong values in children, assuring them of his prayers and blessings in their mission of building the Church.

Sr. Wilma Rebello, Superior of St. Charles Convent, Nirmala Hospital, Bhadravathi, congratulated the women on their talents and dedication. She encouraged them to be motivators in their families, emphasizing that virtues such as patience, hard work, and love play a crucial role in creating God’s kingdom on earth.

Sr. Theresa Mascarenhas SCB spoke on the importance of unity within the group, following which Sr. Shobhana and Mrs. Johnny Assumpta were honored for their significant contributions.

The program was skillfully anchored by Mrs. Rita J., while Mrs. Irine D’Souza extended a warm welcome to the gathering. The event was further enriched by various cultural performances by the women of the parish, adding vibrancy to the celebration. The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Mrs. Eliza Lawrence.

The event wrapped up with a fellowship meal, shared by nearly 150 participants, marking a day of recognition, gratitude, and empowerment.

By Fr Steevan Dsa