Energy Minister K J George visits Sri Krishna Temple, Church and Mosque in Udupi

Udupi: The state Energy minister K J George who is on a visit to Udupi District visited the Sri Krishna Temple, Udupi Church and Jamia Mosque on Tuesday, February 6.

The Minister visited Udupi Sri Krishna Temple and made a darshan of Sri Krishna. Later, he visited the Geetha Mandir and interacted with Sri Sugunendra Theertha Swamiji of Paryaya Puttige Math. The Swamiji explained the Vishwa Geetha Paryaya projects and honoured the Minister with a Bhagavath Geetha.

The Minister then visited the Bishop’s House Udupi and Mother of Sorrows Church. In the absence of Bishop Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, the minister was welcomed by Msgr Ferdinand Gonsalves Vicar General of the Diocese. Udupi Diocese PRO Fr Denis D’Sa, Christ Church Manipal Parish Priest Fr Romieo Lewis, Attur St Lawrence Basilica Rector Fr Alban Dsouza and others were present.

The Minister also visited to Udupi Jamia Mosque. Moulana Abdul Rasheed offered Duwa on the occasion. Mosque president Riyaz Ahammed welcomed the minister.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake, MLC Manjunath Bhandary, congress leaders Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, M A Gaphoor, Habbib Ali, Kishan Hegde Kolkebail, Prashanth Jattanna, Saurabh Ballal and others were present.