Engine smoke reported on landing aircraft at Japan’s Narita airport

Tokyo: A passenger plane came to a stop over a report of white smoke from the engine upon landing at Narita International Airport on Monday morning, leading to the closure of one of the airport’s two main runways.

According to the Narita City Fire Department, at around 7:50 a.m. local time, white smoke was reported emanating from the left engine of Singapore Airlines Flight 638 as it landed on Runway B, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting national broadcaster NHK.

The aircraft, which had just completed its landing, came to a stop on a taxiway and then slowly moved, surrounded by multiple fire engines as emergency protocols were followed.

Authorities are currently investigating the situation, focusing on whether there are any injuries among the passengers and crew.

As a precaution, Runway B has been closed until further notice.

The airport company has not yet provided details on how this may affect other flights.