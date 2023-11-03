Engineering student dies by suicide at Hassan college

Hassan: A 19-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of her college building in Hassan city. The motive behind the distressing act has not yet been determined.

The young woman, identified as Manya from Channarayapatna taluk, was enrolled in the first year of an engineering program at a private college situated on the outskirts of the city.

According to police, the incident occurred while the student was in the midst of an internal examination. Despite immediate medical attention and her transport to the hospital, she was pronounced dead.

Manya’s parents have pointed fingers at the college administration, holding them accountable for the loss of their daughter.

The Hassan Extension police are investigating the case to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident.