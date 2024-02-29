Enhancing Healthcare: 6 New Dialysis Machines Inaugurated at FMCI

Mangaluru: On February 29, 2024, the Father Muller Charitable Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) marked a significant milestone with the inauguration and blessing of six new state-of-the-art dialysis machines. The event, graced by the Director Father Muller Charitable Institutions Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, was a moment of appreciation for the tireless efforts of healthcare professionals and a commitment to enhancing patient care.

In his address, the Director expressed gratitude towards the doctors, nurses, and social workers for their commendable work in providing care and comfort to patients. He emphasized that the new machines were an investment in improving patient care and ensuring better outcomes. Patients who have been admitted to the unit have given positive reviews, highlighting the comfort and ease they feel during the dialysis process.

The event was attended by members of the management committee, heads of the nursing service department, and the dialysis unit staff, highlighting the collaborative effort behind the success of the unit. Dr Amith V L D’Souza Prof. Dept. of Nephrology, welcomed the gathering; while Dr Manjunath J Prof. & Head Dept. of Nephrology, delivered the vote of thanks.

The dialysis machines, which include B Braun Dialog Evolite and Fresenius Medical Care 4008 S NG, are equipped with the latest technology to ensure patient safety and comfort. The department runs three cycles per machine from 4 am to 12 am, ensuring that patients receive the care they need at their convenience. With the addition of these six new machines, the dialysis unit at FMCI now boasts a total of 36 machines, making it the largest dialysis unit in the region. This expansion will enable the unit to cater to a larger number of patients and provide timely and efficient care.

One of the key features of the dialysis department at FMMCH is its focus on patient care and safety. The department provides comfort and care to patients, ensuring that they are at ease during the dialysis process. Additionally, the department has a full-time social worker who assists patients by providing concessions and enrolling them into SOTTO for renal transplants.

Overall, the inauguration of the six new dialysis machines at FMMCH is a testament to the institution’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services and improving patient outcomes. It is a step forward in providing accessible and high-quality healthcare to the community and a milestone in the journey towards better health for all.