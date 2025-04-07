Enhancing Surgical Precision: New Equipment (OLYMPUS) Procurement at FMMCH

Mangaluru: The Department of General Surgery at Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) has added to its arsenal of advanced medical technology with the procurement of state-of-the-art surgical equipment, the first of its kind in Karnataka. These innovations are a leap forward in patient care, providing surgeons with superior visualization, improved accuracy, and enhanced safety—ultimately ensuring better outcomes for patients.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho unveiled and blest the latest in the laparoscopic system, OLYMPUS Laparoscopic systems stationed at the Main operation theatre complex in the early hours on 7 April 2025 in the presence of the Management Committee members, Faculty of General Surgery and Anaesthesia and the OT complex team.

Prof. Dr Rakesh Rai, Department Head, General Surgery welcomed the gathering and highlighted the latest acquired instrument being the newest in the city and technology. He was elated with the fact that the management of the hospital had heeded his request and helped in acquiring the same at the earliest.

Prof. Dr. Leo Tauro, Unit Head, proposed the vote of thanks and thanked the initiatives by Prof. Dr. Clement Dsouza (former HOD) and the incumbent Dr. Rai for proposing the equipment to the management. He also thanked the Administrator of FMMC & FMMCH for adorning the hospital with the essentials in providing the patient with quality care.

Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes Administrator FMMC/FMCOAHS/FMCOP, Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira Administrator FMMCH, Asst Administrator FMMCH Rev. Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta, Dean FMMC DrAntony Sylvan D’Souza, Vice Dean Dr. BM Venkatesh, Medical Superintendent Dr. Uday Kumar, Dy Medical Superintendent Dr. Kishan Shetty, CNO Sr Nancy Mathais, Dr. Kelvin Pais Liaison Officer, Mr. Gerorge Fernandes, Sr Administrative Officer were present.

The multi-component system will bring in newer technology and changes in the operative methods that can save time and patient discomfort. The components of the system are as follows:

1. VISERA ELITE III – Olympus

The VISERA ELITE III is Olympus’ latest surgical imaging platform that combines 4K Ultra High Definition, Infrared Imaging, and Narrow Band Imaging (NBI) in a compact, integrated system. It is tailored to support various specialties including general surgery, gastrointestinal, hepatobiliary, and oncological procedures.

Key Highlights of the VISERA ELITE III Platform:

Upgradable to Infrared (IR) Imaging – Enables surgeons to see beyond visible light, particularly helpful in identifying lymph nodes, tumours, or bile ducts with greater accuracy.

Continuous Auto Focus – Ensures sharp, real-time imaging, reducing delays and enhancing surgical precision.

Picture-in-Picture Mode – Allows simultaneous visualization of normal and infrared views, aiding in safer dissection and reduced complications.

Overlay Image – Helps in better anatomical orientation and safer tumor excision.

Yellow Enhancement Mode – Differentiates fat and organ tissue, helping surgeons preserve vital structures and minimize bleeding.

Upgradable to 3D Imaging – Improves depth perception, especially during laparoscopic procedures.

AI & Molecular Technology Ready – Future-ready for predictive analysis and real-time decision support.

Autoclavable Camera Head – Enhances infection control and patient safety.

Compatible with a wide range of surgical endoscopes, enhancing diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities.

Integrated NBI – Facilitates early detection of abnormal tissues or cancerous lesions.

Still Image Capture – Aids in accurate documentation and follow-up care.



Patient Benefits:

Minimally Invasive Surgery with more accurate targeting, leading to faster recovery times, less pain, and smaller scars.

Enhanced imaging allows for early disease detection and complete tumor removal, especially in cancer surgeries.

Reduced surgical time and blood loss, minimizing postoperative complications.

Shorter hospital stays, translate to cost savings and quicker return to normal life.

2. LMD-X3200MD – Sony Medical Display

The Sony LMD-X3200MD is a 55-inch, 3D, 4K UHD medical-grade monitor that delivers exceptional image clarity. It complements the Olympus platform to ensure that even the smallest anatomical details are clearly visible during surgery. Which is the newest in the city of Mangalore.

Patient Benefits:

Enables surgeons to make more precise incisions and targeted interventions, improving surgical success rates.

3. Olympus Infrared Telescopes

These specialized telescopes allow fluorescence-guided imaging, which helps map blood vessels, bile ducts, and tumor boundaries.

Patient Benefits:

Minimizes the risk of damaging critical structures during surgery.

Ensures complete removal of tumors or lymph nodes, reducing the chance of recurrence.

4. Olympus UHI-4 (Ultra High Flow Insufflator)

The UHI-4 provides stable, high-speed insufflation, maintaining a consistent operating space during laparoscopic surgery.

Patient Benefits:

Maintains optimal visibility, helping surgeons operate safely and efficiently.

Contributes to shorter surgical times, lower anaesthesia exposure, and quicker recovery.

This significant technological upgrade aligns with Father Muller Medical College Hospital’s commitment to advanced patient-centered care. These new systems not only empower our surgeons with the latest tools but most importantly, ensure that our patients receive safer, faster, and more effective treatment.



