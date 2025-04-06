Episcopal City Deanery Launches Three-Day Lenten Bible Fest at St Joseph Seminary

Mangaluru: In a vibrant and spiritually enriching initiative, the Episcopal City Deanery of the Diocese of Mangalore inaugurated a three-day Lenten celebration titled ‘Pilgrims of Hope, Instruments of Gospel’ on Sunday, April 6, 2025, at St Joseph Seminary, Jeppu, Mangalore, at 5:30 PM.

This unique Lenten event features Bible-based skits and Psalm singing competitions, specially designed to offer spiritual nourishment to the faithful of all 11 parishes under the Episcopal City Deanery. Held in the backdrop of the Jubilee Year 2025 – Year of Hope, the initiative aims to deepen the community’s connection to Scripture and inspire a renewed commitment to living the Gospel.

A Spiritual Foretaste

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, described the event as a “foretaste of spiritual nourishment and a true festival of the Word of God.” He emphasized that Jesus is the source of our hope, and it is through the Word of God that this hope becomes alive in the hearts of believers.

“Those who live according to the Word of God experience joy and peace in their lives. The Word is not merely a text; it is a way of life. The early disciples and followers of Christ became powerful instruments of the Gospel because they lived by the Word. Their lives show us what it means to be true pilgrims of hope,” he said.

Bishop Saldanha urged the faithful to immerse themselves in Scripture and allow it to shape their daily lives, especially during this Jubilee Year dedicated to Hope.

Guests and Participants

The event was graced by dignitaries including:

Msgr Maxim Noronha, Vicar General, Very Rev. Fr Victor George D’Souza Chancellor,

Fr J. B. Saldanha , Parish Priest of Bejai

Fr Maxim D’Souza Parish Priest of Bejai

Fr Walter D’Souza parish priest of Bendur

The inauguration was followed by a series of skits and psalm-singing presentations that brought the Word of God alive through creative and musical expression.

Elias Fernandes, media coordinator was present.

Highlights of Day 1 – April 6, 2025:

6:00 PM – Skit by Kadri Parish

6:15 PM – Psalm Singing: Children’s Choir from Our Lady of Miracles Church, Milagres

6:45 PM – Skit by Jeppu Parish

7:00 PM – Psalm Singing: Youth Choir from Cordel Parish

7:30 PM – Skit by Bendur Parish

7:45 PM – Psalm Singing: Senior Choir from St. Francis Xavier Church, Bejai

The Lenten Bible Fest continues for two more evenings, fostering a spirit of unity, faith, and creative evangelization among the city parishes.



