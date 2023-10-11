Eshika Shetty of St Aloysius College Crowned ‘Miss Teen Karnataka ’23 First Runner-Up’

Mangaluru: Ms Eshika Shetty, a student of I Year BA at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, was crowned as Miss Teen Karnataka 2023 First Runner-up and Miss Teen Talented 2023 during the beauty contest organized by NB Model Management Organisation, Bangalore, on 24th September 2023. Besides this, Eshika was also crowned as Miss Teen Mangalore in 2022. Eshika Shetty is the proud daughter of Mr Sharath Shetty and Shwetha S Shetty from Kavoor, Mangalore.

Eshika is one of the most talented students of the College. She started performing in the theatre at the age of 10. She has acted in 3 movies such as ‘Appe Teacher’ (Tulu), ‘Karnikada Kallurti’ (Tulu) and ‘Ondalla Eradalla’(Kannada). Besides this, she was awarded Prathibha Puraskara on 18th June 2023 in Town Hall.

Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, Principal of the College said, “We are very proud of Eshika Shetty’s talents in beauty pageants and achievements in the field of theatre and films. St Aloysius College always supports such talented students to showcase their hidden talents. May the Almighty God bless her abundantly in all her future endeavours.”

Eshika Shetty thanked her parents and the College for supporting and encouraging her to participate in such competitions. The Management, Principal and Staff of St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangalore, congratulate Eshika Shetty’s achievements and wish her all the best in all her future endeavours.