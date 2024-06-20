Euro 2024: Germany is first team into the last 16 with a 2-0 win over Hungary

Stuttgart: Goals from Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan ensured hosts Germany became the first team to confirm their place in the knockout stage of Euro 2024 with a comfortable win against Hungary on Wednesday.

Germany, who had started their campaign with a 5-1 win against Scotland, registered their second win in the four-team Group A and stormed into the knockout stages of the competition. They now have six points from two matches with Switzerland on four, Scotland on 1 and Hungary yet to open their account.

Germany found it a more difficult evening than their 5-1 win against Scotland in Matchday 1. Julian Nagelsmann’s side had enough about them to get the three points, which ensured they would at least finish as the best third-place team in the group stage.

After an even opening, Musiala became the first player to score more than once at this edition of the European Championship, adding to his strike against Scotland last week by blasting in from close range to give the hosts the lead.

Manuel Neuer, making his 17th Euro appearance to go level with Gianluigi Buffon’s goalkeeping record, was called into action on 26 minutes as he dived to his right to brilliantly save a curling Dominik Szoboszlai free-kick.

Toni Kroos came close to doubling Germany’s lead ten minutes into the second half but his deflected effort was clawed away by Péter Gulacsi before Barnabas Varga headed narrowly over for Hungary.

The game was effectively settled when Maximilian Mittelstädt’s low cross was beautifully stroked into the net by Gundogan to make sure of Germany’s place in the last 16.