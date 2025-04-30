Eventful Wednesday in Bengal with parallel programmes by CM and LoP

Kolkata: West Bengal is set for a politically charged Wednesday with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari holding parallel events in East Midnapore — Adhikari’s home turf.

While the Chief Minister will inaugurate a newly constructed Lord Jagannath Temple in the coastal town of Digha, Adhikari will address a religious rally of “Sanatani” Hindus in Contai, about 35 km away.

The temple in Digha is said to be modelled on the iconic Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha. CM Mamata Banerjee had reminded the people about the culture of religious unity in the country ahead of the inauguration. The CM arrived at Digha on Monday at noon only.

The police had earlier denied permission for the rally in Contai, but a single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court granted conditional approval on Tuesday, allowing up to 3,000 participants.

The state government challenged the order before a division bench late Tuesday, but the matter could not be heard due to time constraints.

Adding to the day’s political buzz, BJP’s West Bengal president and Union Minister of State, Sukanta Majumdar, is scheduled to launch a temple restoration drive in Murshidabad — a district that recently witnessed communal unrest over protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Several Hindu temples, properties, and homes were reportedly vandalized during the violence recently.

Meanwhile, controversy has already erupted over the Digha temple’s nomenclature. Adhikari questioned why it is being referred to as the Jagannath Dham Cultural Centre rather than Shree Jagannath Temple.

“The Chief Minister must direct that all state government records and WBHIDCO documents — including tenders — reflect the name Shree Jagannath Temple instead,” he demanded, alleging that the project, funded by the state exchequer, is being misrepresented.