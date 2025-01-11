Everything has a fixed price under Cong govt in K’taka: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, has said that the Congress government in Karnataka has fixed rate cards for recruitment in all government posts.

He also directly accused the State Revenue Department of setting rate cards for all government posts.

Speaking to the media on Friday, the Union Minister reiterated that the Congress-led Karnataka government is a “60 per cent commission” dispensation.

“I never sold my signature daily to keep power intact. But this government is running on daily sales of signatures. Every moment, this government is engaged in selling,” he said while targeting the Congress government in the state.

“I have also served as CM twice. I’ve never claimed to be Harishchandra (a mythological figure known as a symbol of absolute truth). Even in the Assembly, I’ve admitted that elections require financial support. But during my tenure, I never put my signature up for sale. This government has put every signature in the market. Everything in this government comes with a fixed rate card. I had already highlighted this issue earlier,” Kumaraswamy claimed.

“Congress leaders and contractors themselves have made the allegations of 60 per cent commission. Why would contractors make such claims unless asked for a percentage? The government should ask them and gather evidence,” he said.

He also criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, saying: “Siddaramaiah, a so-called great leader, went on to post ‘Pay CM’ posters during the previous BJP government. Till now, has he provided any evidence to the public? He only mentions what former President of State Contractors’ Association late D. Kempanna said, but shouldn’t Siddaramaiah have gathered evidence from Kempanna himself? Now, contractors are accusing the (Congress) government of 60 per cent commission. What more proof does the government need? This looting must stop,” he asserted.

In response to State Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda’s remark that Kumaraswamy was making these allegations out of frustration over his son’s electoral defeat, the Union Minister retorted: “Let it be whether I am frustrated or not. Leave that aside and first answer the allegations about the 60 per cent commission.”

“Is the Revenue Department operating truthfully? How much money is being taken for Bangalore AC posts? What is the fixed rate? Where does this money go? Don’t we know about the corruption happening there?” Kumaraswamy alleged, pointing out irregularities in the department.

When asked about Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar’s visit to Tamil Nadu for a “Shatru Samhara Puja” (enemy destruction ritual), the Union Minister declined to comment, saying: “May God save everyone. Praying to God for power is normal, but I don’t know about performing rituals for enemy destruction.”

He also added, “Today is Vaikuntha Ekadashi. People believe the gates of Vaikuntha open today. I prayed to God to bless everyone with goodness.”

Commenting on the dinner meeting of SC/ST legislators in the Congress, Kumaraswamy said, “Some of them stated they were discussing scholarships for SC and ST students. If student scholarships are to be discussed, should it happen in the Cabinet or at a dinner party? Why is there a Cabinet if such discussions are held at dinner parties?” he said criticising the Congress-led state government.

When asked about the ongoing tussle within Congress over the CM position, Kumaraswamy refused to comment, saying: “That is their party’s matter. Let them discuss it among themselves.”



