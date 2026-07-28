Everything is completely fake, says Bengal Minister on Abhishek Banerjee signature case

New Town: On the alleged fake signature case involving Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said truth will emerge after a proper probe.

This comes as Abhishek Banerjee faced interrogation by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into an alleged signature forgery case involving the nomination of the Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly. The controversy centres on claims that 14 out of roughly 70 MLA signatures supporting Sovandeb Chattopadhyay were fabricated. Banerjee appeared for over five hours at Bhabani Bhaban (the CID headquarters) on June 11, 2026, and returned for a second round of questioning on June 14.

The controversy erupted after expelled Trinamool Congress MLAs Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha complained to Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose, alleging that no such resolution had been passed at the May 6 meeting. They claimed they signed the resolution register only on May 19 and accused party leaders of subsequently fabricating records. The complainants also questioned the authenticity of several signatures, alleging that many appeared in block letters.

The Calcutta High Court granted Banerjee interim protection from coercive action while directing him to cooperate with the ongoing state investigation.

Speaking to reporters, Dilip Ghosh alleged that politics in the Diamond Harbour constituency had long been driven by “fake voters” and claimed that the electoral process had been manipulated.

“Everything is completely fake. The kind of politics that used to take place in Diamond Harbour was based on fake voters. Even the voting process was manipulated. Trinamool Congress, which had once secured nearly eight lakh votes there, has now slipped to the fourth position. Now, gradually, the truth is coming to light,” he said.

Raising further questions over the alleged case, Ghosh also sought an inquiry into the reported involvement of doctors and the alleged use of fake certificates for people intending to travel abroad.

“However, the question remains as to how doctors became involved and how fake certificates were arranged for people planning to go abroad. There should be a proper inquiry, and the truth will eventually come out,” he added.

Reacting to reports about the possibility of the NCP joining the NDA, Ghosh said, “The NDA already has 24 constituent parties. If four more parties decide to join, what is the issue? Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly for the development and progress of the country, while some people are trying to create obstacles. The people of the country can clearly see the difference. PM Modi is working for the welfare of the nation and its citizens. Anyone who wishes to support this effort is welcome. The more parties that come together for development, the better it is.”

Commenting on the recent AK-47 firing incident in Bihar, Ghosh said, “No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. Wherever such incidents occur, the government will examine the matter and ensure that appropriate action is taken.”

He also spoke about India’s performance at international sporting events, including the Commonwealth Games. “India has consistently improved its standing at the Commonwealth Games, the Olympics, and the Asian Games. Our athletes have delivered impressive performances and continue to win medals. Success in sports is a long-term process. The initiatives undertaken by the government under the ‘Khelo India’ programme, along with efforts such as sending athletes abroad for advanced training, have started yielding positive results. From Neeraj Chopra onwards, many athletes have benefited from these measures. We can expect even better performances and results in the years to come,” he said.