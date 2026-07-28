30 injured as bus carrying Amarnath Yatris skids off road in J&K’s Ganderbal

Srinagar: At least 30 Amarnath Yatris were injured on Tuesday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Officials said the pilgrims were injured when a bus carrying nearly 40 pilgrims skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge near the S-Mode area of Hariganiwan in the Gund area of Ganderbal district.

“The accident occurred when the driver of the Yatri bus bearing registration number AR11 D5655 lost control of the wheel near Hariganiwan, after which the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge,” the officials said.

The rescue teams, police, SDRF, and local volunteers immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Around 30 pilgrims sustained injuries in the mishap and were shifted to nearby Kangan hospital for treatment. Two injured Yatris suffered head trauma, but are currently stable. All other injured passengers are also stated to be in stable condition, the officials said.

“Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the officials said.

Nearly 12,000 pilgrims drawn from different parts of the country paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine situated at an altitude of 3880 metres in South Kashmir district of Anantnag on Monday.

Officials said 11,996 pilgrims performed darshan at the holy cave from the Baltal track by Monday evening.

With this, a total number of 4,26,339 pilgrims have had darshan at the holy cave during the last 25 days since the 57-day-long Yatra started on July 3.

The Bhoomi Pujan, the Navgrah Puja and Dawajarohan of Chhari Mubarak will be traditionally performed in Pahalgam on Ashad Purnima on July 29 by Mahant Deependra Giri Ji, the custodian of the holy mace of Shri Amarnath Ji.

On the return journey, the Chhari Mubarak will visit the holy Sun temple of Martand (Mattan), perform puja there and take a dip in the holy spring.

It will also perform puja at the Ganeshbal temple near Pahalgam in a traditional way.

Another batch of 3029 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu for Baltal base camp in an escorted convoy this morning. Yatra through the South Kashmir Pahalgam route remained suspended for the day due to track maintenance.