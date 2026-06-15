EVIDENCIA 2026 -Strengthens Evidence-Based Homoeopathic Research

Mangalore: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, in association with the Indian Homoeopathic Medical Association (IHMA), Mangaluru Chapter, and the Father Muller Research Centre (FMRC), organized EVIDENCIA 2026. The workshop, held at the A.V. Hall, Knowledge Centre, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Kankanady, on 6 June 2026, focused on the Multicentric Homoeopathic Research Initiative.

The workshop, conducted as part of the Ruby Jubilee celebrations of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, aimed to promote evidence-based homoeopathic research among practitioners and academicians.

Dr. E. S. J. Prabhu Kiran, Principal of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, welcomed the gathering and the dignitaries on the dais, including Dr. Sanjeeva Rai, former Dean of Father Muller Medical College and first Chief of Research at Father Muller Research Centre; Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions; Rev. Fr. Nilesh Donald Crasta, Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital; Dr Girish Navada, Medical Superintendent; Dr. Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice-Principal; Dr. Prasanna Kumar, President of IHMA Mangaluru Chapter; and Dr. Ajinas, Convenor of the programme.

Inaugurating the workshop, Dr. Sanjeeva Rai emphasized the importance of scientific research and systematic documentation in strengthening the credibility and acceptance of Homoeopathy. He encouraged practitioners to actively participate in collaborative research initiatives that contribute to the generation of high-quality evidence.

In his presidential address, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo highlighted the institution’s commitment to fostering a culture of research and innovation while upholding its tradition of excellence in healthcare and education.

The workshop featured expert sessions by Dr. Shivashankara, Principal of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, who discussed identifying research topics and opportunities for collaborative research; Dr. Sudheer Prabhu, Professor and Head of the Department of Community Medicine, who spoke on disseminating research findings through publications and presentations; and Dr. Skandan S. Kumar, Associate Professor of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, who elaborated on policy aspects of research initiatives.

The resource persons provided practical insights into research methodology, study design, data collection and analysis, ethical considerations, and scientific writing, equipping participants with essential skills for conducting and disseminating quality research.

Homoeopathic practitioners, AYUSH professionals, researchers, academicians, and delegates, who participated both in person and through online live streaming, actively engaged in the discussions and interactive sessions. The workshop also encouraged private practitioners to systematically document their clinical experiences and contribute to multicentric research studies under the Ruby Jubilee Research Initiative.

The organizers emphasized that EVIDENCIA 2026 is a significant milestone in generating strong scientific evidence for Homoeopathy and promoting evidence-based clinical practice via collaborative research.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by the convenor, Dr. Ajinas, who reaffirmed the collective commitment to advancing homoeopathic research.