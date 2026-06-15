Free bus travel scheme for women on KSRTC ordinary buses begins in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: In a moment seen as politically and socially significant, Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan on Monday inaugurated the state’s free bus travel scheme for women, a key promise of the Congress-led UDF manifesto.

The launch event at Thampanoor Central Bus Terminal drew a large crowd, with senior ministers, top officials, and transport department leadership in attendance.

The inaugural service operated from Thampanoor to the State Secretariat, covering a short distance of under three kilometres, symbolically marking the rollout of the scheme.

Transport Minister C.P. John, Minister for Backward Classes K.A. Thulasi, Chief Secretary A.J. Jayathilak, and other senior officials were present at the ceremony and later travelled on the inaugural run.

The scheme will apply to KSRTC Ordinary category buses, covering about 3,125 buses out of the corporation’s fleet of over 5,700 vehicles operating across the state.

From 9 a.m. onwards, women passengers on eligible services will be issued zero-fare tickets by conductors.

Chief Secretary Jayathilak described the initiative as more than routine public transport reform, noting that while the buses may be ‘ordinary’, the travel experience itself was ‘not ordinary’, urging women passengers to simply collect their zero ticket and travel freely.

A key highlight of the inauguration was veteran KSRTC driver V.P. Sheela, who drove the inaugural bus, adding a historic touch to the event.

Sheela, the corporation’s first woman driver 13 years ago, was specially called from Perumbavoor to steer the ceremonial ride.

The service also featured a woman conductor on board.

Expressing her joy, Sheela said she felt honoured to be part of the milestone journey.

Women passengers onboard welcomed the initiative, with many noting potential monthly savings of Rs 2,500 – Rs 3,500, which they said would significantly support household needs.

The scheme also extends benefits to the transgender community, officials confirmed.

However, the political tone around the launch remained sharp, with the CPI(M)-led LDF and BJP-led NDA boycotting the event.

Opposition leaders pointed out that the scheme falls short of earlier commitments, arguing that the free travel provision has been limited only to ordinary buses rather than all KSRTC services.

Speaking at the event, Minister C.P. John called the initiative a historic milestone for Kerala’s transport sector, tracing the evolution of public transport from its early beginnings in 1938 under the Travancore administration to the present-day KSRTC system.

Chief Minister Satheesan, speaking before boarding the inaugural bus, described the scheme as an investment in women’s economic empowerment.

He argued that savings from free travel would circulate back into the economy and support household and community spending.

He also emphasised the government’s intent to balance the interests of private bus operators while strengthening public transport.

Transport Secretary T.V. Anupama, who recently assumed office, signed the first order implementing the scheme.

The Chief Minister concluded the ceremony by handing over the first zero-fare tickets to women passengers before boarding the bus along with the ministerial delegation for the short ride to the Secretariat.