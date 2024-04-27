EVMs shifted to strong rooms, guarded by a three-tier round-the-clock security in Udupi

Udupi: The electronic voting machines and VVPATs used in Friday’s elections held for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Loksabha constituency have been shifted to the strong rooms established at the St Cecilys College Ajjarkad, Udupi.

The strong rooms will be guarded by a three-tier round-the-clock security with CCTV camera surveillance at the counting center where the strong rooms are set up.

The Central paramilitary and State police personnel will provide security cover to the counting center until the counting process ends. A control room is set up inside the counting center to continuously monitor the strong rooms.

Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Dr K Vidya Kumari, who oversaw the shifting process and the sealing of the strong rooms on Saturday, told reporters here that a three-tier security cover has been deployed at the counting center and the entire premises is under round-the-clock camera surveillance. No unauthorised persons will be allowed inside the center, she added.

The strong rooms are sealed and the electricity supply to the rooms is disconnected. CCTV cameras are installed for surveillance.

The standard operative procedures have been complied with on the shifting of the EVMs to the strong rooms and their sealing. All measures were taken before the rooms were sealed in the presence of the candidates’ agents and other authorized persons.