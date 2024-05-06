Ex-CM Hemant Soren moves SC against Jharkhand HC verdict



New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has moved the Supreme Court challenging the dismissal of his writ petition by the Jharkhand High Court against his arrest in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

On Monday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren, mentioned the matter before a bench presided over by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud seeking directions for urgent listing of the plea.

Sibal said that the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader be released in view of the elections set to commence on May 13 in the state.

Asking Sibal to circulate an email, CJI Chandrachud said that he would consider urgent listing of the matter.

In an order passed on May 3, the Jharkhand High Court dismissed Soren’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“There is an abundance of documents that lay a foundation for the arrest and remand of the petitioner to police and judicial custody. At this stage, this is not possible to hold that the ED has proceeded against the petitioner for no reason,” the high court said.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the ED and sought its response on a plea filed by Soren seeking interim bail on the ground of delay in delivery of judgment by the Jharkhand High Court.

“In the meanwhile, it will be open to the high court to pronounce the orders from the judgement which was reserved on February 28, 2024” clarified the top court, posting the matter for further hearing in the week commencing May 6.

Hemant Soren resigned from the Chief Minister’s post on January 31, after the ED informed him that it was arresting him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).