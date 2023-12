Ex-MLA’s son involved in BMW crash, says Hyderabad Police



Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police are on the lookout for a former MLA’s son who rammed a BMW car into the barricades in front of Praja Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister.

According to police, the incident occurred in the early hours of December 24. A car being driven at a high speed rammed into the barricades in front of Praja Bhavan in Begumpet area.

The barricade and the front portion of the car were damaged in the incident. One of the occupants of the car escaped from the spot. Police caught hold of another youth, who was found not drunk.

A case of negligent driving was registered against one Ibraheem. However, a police officer said subsequent investigation revealed that Raheel, son of former MLA from Bodhan, Mohammed Shakil Aamir, belonging to BRS, was driving the car.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar said Rahel falsely presented an unrelated individual as the driver despite being at the wheel at the time of the accident. Raheel has been booked for misleading the investigation.

“An unrelated individual Ibraheem working in the former MLA’s house was presented as the driver,” the DCP said.

The DCP said Raheel was absconding and the police were on the lookout for him. The officer said action would be taken against those who helped Raheel escape and misled the investigations.

Previously, Aamir’s son was allegedly present in a SUV which hit street vendors crossing the road, resulting in the death of a two-month-old child and injuries to four others. The incident had occurred in posh Jubilee Hills in March last year.

There were allegations that the MLA’s son was driving the car. He, however, had denied this and clarified that the car belonged to his cousin.

Aamir, who was then the MLA, stated the son of his cousin was at the wheels at the time of the accident and he escaped as some people present there had started beating him up.

The car, which had Temporary Registration (TR) number, rammed a group of women selling balloons on Jubilee Hills Road Number 45 near Cable Bridge. MLA sticker was found pasted on Mahindra Thar.

After the latest accident, the police said they will also re-investigate last year’s incident.