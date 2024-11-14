Excise Department Officials Seize Illegal Goa Liquor in Karkala

Karkala: In a significant crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, officials from the Udupi Excise Department confiscated a substantial quantity of illicit Goa liquor from a residence in Bola village, Karkala taluk, Udupi district. This operation underscores the authorities’ ongoing efforts to address unlawful activities in the region.

During the raid, which targeted the properties of one Avinash Malli, officials seized over 250 boxes of contraband liquor, estimated to be worth several lakhs of rupees. The operation was prompted by reliable intelligence suggesting that the accused individuals had been smuggling liquor from Goa, capitalizing on lower prices, and subsequently storing the goods in their homes for sale to local customers.

The proliferation of illegal alcohol sales has raised alarms among community members and law enforcement alike, prompting the Excise Department to bolster its investigative efforts. The Prohibition Department meticulously executed the raid, during which they discovered numerous bottles of illegal liquor, leading to the successful seizure of the prohibited items.

The confiscated liquor has been secured by the authorities as part of their commitment to combat the illicit liquor trade and ensure compliance with local laws and regulations. Further investigations are underway to ascertain the full extent of the operation and to identify any additional individuals involved in this unlawful enterprise.



