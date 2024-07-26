Excise Dept Files FIR against Bar in Derebail for Promoting Alcohol Consumption to Students

Mangaluru: The excise department filed an FIR against a Bar in Derebail for promoting alcohol consumption to students and minors through messages on social media on July 25.

In his press statement, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal stated that some posters were being circulated via WhatsApp that Hotel Lalbagh Inn in Derebail, Mangalore (Liquor Lounge Bar) was promoting alcohol consumption to students and minors through messages on social media, and offering discounts to them on a particular day.

This action violates the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965, and the conditions specified under the licensing provisions. The Excise Department has filed an FIR Cr No 5/2024-25/1503DySE/150309 against the establishment u/s 36 of Karnataka Excise Act, 1965.

For the said violation, the Excise department is the only Authority empowered to file the case.

However, Mangalore City Police remains committed to preventing such activities in bars and pubs. In this connection, a notice has already been issued to the owner on July 25, by the police. In the future also all efforts would be made to prevent such violations.

Stations are also being instructed to monitor and check such practices continually.