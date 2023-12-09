Expert Care and Innovative Techniques: A.J. Hospital and Research Centre Sets New Standard in Paediatric Cardiac Care

Mangaluru: In a remarkable feat of medical innovation, A.J. Hospital and Research Centre has successfully treated a 4-year-old boy with multiple atrial septal defects (ASDs) using a minimally invasive device closure procedure, avoiding the need for open-heart surgery.

Kavin (name changed) had been battling recurrent respiratory infections, poor weight gain, and reduced appetite since childhood. His condition deteriorated, leading to multiple hospitalizations in the paediatric ICU and even requiring ventilation support on one occasion.

Dr Prem Alva, a renowned paediatric cardiologist at A.J. Hospital, took charge of Kavin’s case and conducted an echocardiogram, revealing multiple holes between two chambers of the heart, known as a multi-fenestrated atrial septal defect (ASD). Traditionally, children with such complex ASDs would require open-heart surgery for treatment.

However, Dr Alva, a pioneer in non-surgical treatments for congenital heart defects, opted for a minimally invasive device closure procedure. Using a pinhole procedure with a multi-fenestrated device, Dr Alva successfully closed all the heart defects in a single procedure, eliminating the need for open-heart surgery and its associated risks.

Kavin was discharged from the hospital just two days after the procedure and has since shown significant improvement. His weight has increased, his appetite has normalized, and he is now thriving without any complications.

This remarkable case highlights the advancements in non-surgical treatments for congenital heart defects, offering hope to children who may have previously faced open-heart surgery as their only option. Dr. Alva’s expertise and the collaborative efforts of Dr. Suhas, Cardiac anaesthesiologist, and Dr. Ashvij Shriyan played a pivotal role in the successful management of Kavin’s case.