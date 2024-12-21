Faith, Unity, and Celebration: FMCI Hosts a Heartwarming Christmas Eve 2024

Mangalore: The Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) Kankanady campus transformed into a vibrant hub of joy and spiritual reflection as it hosted its annual Christmas celebration on the grounds of the Kankanady Hospital at 6:30 PM. The event brought together students, staff, hospital patients, and local residents, creating an atmosphere of festive unity and goodwill.

An Evening of Music, Messages, and Meaning

The celebration began with a soulful prayer song by the FMSON team, setting the tone for an evening of faith and joy. Rev. Fr. Jeevan George Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH, welcomed the gathering with warm words. Carols sung by FMCOP (Physiotherapy) filled the air with festive cheer.

Dignitaries joined in for the ceremonial cake cutting and the release of key FMCI publications:

• FMCI Christmas Bulletin 2024 by FMCOP under the guidance of editors Prof. Cherishma D’Silva – Principal FMCOP and Prof. Cynthia Santhmayoor – Principal FMC(S&H).

• FMCI Wall and Table Calendars 2025 by Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta – Asst. Administrator FMMCH and team.

• FMHPD Calendars and Diary 2025 by Rev. Fr. Nelson Dheeraj Pais – Administrator FMHPD

The releases were officiated by FMCI Director Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director-Designate Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, and Chief Guest Ms. Naziya Sultana, Assistant Labor Commissioner of Mangalore, Udupi, and Madikeri Division; and the management committee members.

A Message of Unity and Heritage

In her keynote address, Ms. Naziya Sultana KAS emphasized the significance of the Indian Constitution and the timeless philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – “The World Is One Family.” She highlighted how this ancient ethos fosters unity, compassion, and sustainability, calling it a cornerstone of Indian culture. Quoting Shri Basaveshwara, she underscored the value of service for the greater good and commended FMCI for promoting inclusivity and Kannada culture.

“Jesus Never Fails”: A Presidential Message of Hope

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho delivered a moving presidential address, drawing parallels between the selflessness of trees and the kenotic love of Jesus Christ. Through compelling anecdotes, including a touching wartime story of faith in “JESUS,” the central bolt of a helicopter, Fr. Coelho inspired the audience to embrace hope and trust in divine love.

A Night of Performances and Togetherness

The celebration featured skit by FMMCH, dance by FMNCT, and Christmas carols by FMCON/FMSON. The highlight of the evening was FMHMC’s emotional dance drama, “The Atoning Sacrifice,” which left a profound impact on the audience. The lucky draw, conducted by FMMC and FMCOAHS faculty, added a fun twist, with the coveted prize of a delicious cake going to a staff member from Kankanady.

Gratitude and Coordination

The emcees, Mrs. Priya Sweety Pereira and Mrs. Jyothi Pinto, expressed heartfelt thanks to the organizing committee, led by Rev. Fr. Jeevan George Sequeira and coordinated by Dr. Kelvin P. Pais and Ms. Chithra Yathindra. Their meticulous efforts, along with the cooperation of FMCI’s institutional heads, ensured the event’s success.

A Celebration to Remember

The evening ended on a high note, with a strong sense of community and faith prevailing. Attended by people from all walks of life, the FMCI Christmas celebration showcased the spirit of giving, unity, and cultural richness that Christmas represents.