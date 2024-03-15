Families of Israeli hostages meet Netanyahu



Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met the families of hostages who are held captive in the Gaza Strip.

Liat Bell Sommer, the spokesperson of Hostages Families Forum Headquarters, said in a statement that the Prime Minister met with 20 families at his residence along with his wife Sara.

The families told the Prime Minister that these meetings with him and members of the War Cabinet are vital for them.

They emphasized that the timing is now critical for the release of the hostages, and the Prime Minister must not miss the current opportunity on the table.

According to the statement, the families urged Netanyahu that they must be seen as an integral part in defining the steps that will lead to an agreement for the immediate release of their family members.