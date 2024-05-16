Farewell Ceremony Honors Rev. Sr Jacintha D’Souza, Welcomes New Leadership at Father Muller Charitable Institution

Mangaluru: A poignant farewell and installation ceremony was held for Rev. Sr Jacintha D’Souza, outgoing Principal of Father Muller College of Nursing (FMCON), as well as the installation of the new Principal and Chief Nursing Officer. The event took place at 3:30 PM in the Decennial Memorial Hall, located on the 2nd floor of the Knowledge Centre.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI; Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College (FMMC); and Rev. Fr Jeevan George Sequeira, Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH).

The ceremony commenced with a prayer song by the nursing students, setting a solemn and respectful tone. Dr Agnes EJ delivered the welcome address, followed by heartfelt words of gratitude from Mr Abel Joseph, Vice President of the Student Nursing Council.

Dr Shiji PJ delivered a touching citation, encapsulating the remarkable journey and accomplishments of Sr Jacintha, highlighting her dedication and contributions to the institution. Sr Jacintha was felicitated for her years of service, with the nursing students and faculty expressing their appreciation through a farewell song.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, announced the new leadership. Rev. Sr Dhanya Devasia, former Chief Nursing Officer, was introduced as the new Principal, and Rev. Sr Nancy Mathias was named the new Chief Nursing Officer. The ceremonial handing over of charge from the outgoing to the incoming principal and CNO symbolized the seamless transition of leadership.

In her farewell address, Sr Jacintha reflected on her tenure, expressing gratitude for the experiences and the people who shaped her journey. “I am the way I am because of my experiences and the people around me who have shaped me. I am grateful,” she said.

The new Principal, Sr Dhanya, shared her mixed feelings of gratitude and commitment. “I am grateful and will take my responsibility well and do my best,” she affirmed. Similarly, Sr Nancy expressed her honor at being chosen as the new CNO, promising to give her best in the role.

Rev. Fr Richard delivered the presidential address, congratulating Sr Jacintha, Sr Dhanya, and Sr Nancy. He bid farewell to Sr Jacintha, wished her well on her new mission, and expressed his confidence in the capabilities of the new leaders. Quoting the day’s scripture and the words of Jesus, he emphasized the importance of unity for smooth functioning at all levels.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Sonia Sequeira, followed by a video display of D’Souza, born in Madanthyar to Late Raymond Dsouza and Late Lucy Moras, began her illustrious journey at Father Muller’s as an assistant lecturer in January 1990. Over the years, she advanced through various roles, demonstrating exceptional commitment and leadership. Her tenure as Principal of FMCON since May 2017 has been marked by significant contributions to the institution’s growth and excellence.

The ceremony was emceed by Dr. Josmitha Dsouza, ensuring the event proceeded smoothly and respectfully, honoring the legacy of Sr Jacintha while welcoming the new leaders with optimism and hope for the future.

The event marked the end of a significant chapter and the beginning of a new era at Father Muller Charitable Institutions, underlining the institution’s commitment to excellence and compassionate service.