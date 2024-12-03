Farmers burn stubble out of compulsion: Chadha lists solutions to curb farm fires

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha on Tuesday proposed a series of solutions to tackle stubble burning and the resulting air pollution, which he stressed is not just a Delhi issue but a problem affecting the entire North India.

Highlighting the decline in the cases of farm fires in Punjab, he also stated that farmers do not burn the stubble intentionally but out of compulsion.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha remarked, “Today India is covered in a blanket of smog, and with every breath, we are inhaling an unknown quantity of cigarette and ‘bidi’ smoke. Air pollution is not just an issue of Delhi; it is an issue of the entire North India.”

Highlighting the regional impact, he stated, “Pollution does not understand borders. Today, areas like Bhagalpur, Muzaffarnagar, Noida, Hapur, Vidisha, Bhiwani, Bhiwadi, Agra, and Faridabad have worse air pollution levels than Delhi. Yet, the entire blame for air pollution is put on the farmers of the country. Today, I raise the voice of those farmers.”

Citing an IIT study, Chadha acknowledged that stubble burning is “one of the reasons” for air pollution but “not the sole cause.”

He slammed the narrative that holds farmers solely responsible for the pollution, saying, “Throughout the year, we call the farmer our God, our provider of food. But come November, we label them criminals, threaten them with jail, and impose fines. No farmer burns stubble intentionally; they burn it out of compulsion.”

Chadha pointed out that Punjab has achieved a more than 70 per cent decline in stubble-burning incidents this year, while neighbouring states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan have seen a rise in such cases.

“Punjab started paddy cultivation to feed the country during a grain shortage. But this came at a heavy cost — water tables dropped by six hundred feet, and soil degradation occurred. And all this while rice is not even a staple food in Punjab,” he explained.

Chadha highlighted the practical challenges faced by farmers.

“After harvesting the paddy crop, farmers have just 10–12 days to clear the stubble before sowing the next crop. If this isn’t done on time, the next crop’s yield suffers. This forces farmers to resort to burning,” he said.

To address the issue, Chadha proposed both short-term and long-term solutions. For the immediate problem, he recommended financial support for farmers.

“Machines like the happy seeder and paddy chopper are expensive to run, costing Rs 2,000–3,000 per acre. Farmers already struggling to recover their costs cannot afford this. If the Government of India provides Rs 2,000 per acre and the state government adds Rs 500, farmers will stop burning stubble. This short-term solution is achievable,” he said.

For the long term, Chadha advocated crop diversification. “We need to shift from paddy cultivation to crops like cotton, maize, pulses, and oilseeds. This is essential for sustainable agriculture and to address air pollution comprehensively,” he stated.

Chadha also stressed the importance of focussing on air quality monitoring and management.

“We talk about AI, but if we have to curb pollution, we need to have a serious conversation about AQI,” he added, underscoring the need for broader initiatives to combat air pollution in North India.