Farmers in Dhule cite ‘PM Kisan Yojana’ as key to easing agricultural financial burdens

Dhule: The farmers in Maharashtra’s Dhule district are benefiting greatly from the ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana’. The residents of Nagpur village, a smart gram panchayat in Dhule, spoke to IANS on Sunday about the benefits they are receiving from this scheme.

They mentioned that they are receiving the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, which provides them with an annual amount of 12,000 rupees. They expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would increase the amount provided under this scheme.

“We hope the government will raise the annual amount to at least 25,000 rupees for farmers,” they said.

Regarding farming, they explained that they grow 6 to 7 quintals of soybean, which costs around Rs 7,000 to 8,000 to cultivate. The amount received from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has made their work much easier. They use the funds to purchase seeds, and fertilisers, and to meet other household needs. The financial support has helped them fulfil various requirements at home as well.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 10 years in office, the villagers shared their thoughts, saying, “The last 10 years of Prime Minister Modi’s tenure have been very good. We, as farmers, have greatly benefited from the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.”

In response to a question, they stated: “Prime Minister Modi is in power at the centre, and his government is also in Maharashtra. We hope that the ‘Mahayuti’ (grand alliance) government is formed again. If this happens, it will be beneficial for everyone. Prime Minister Modi is a very good person and believes in taking everyone along.”

The villagers also mentioned that they are benefiting from both the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and Maharashtra’s ‘Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Yojana’.

It is worth noting that in Maharashtra, the state government has launched the ‘Namo Shetkari Mahasamman Yojana’, which is modelled after the central government’s PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Under this scheme, farmers receive an annual sum of 6,000 rupees, paid in three instalments of 2,000 rupees each.