Father Muller Celebrates Feast of St. Joachim and St. Anne with Blessings, Infrastructure Enhancement and Advanced Healthcare Milestones

Mangaluru: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), Kankanady, joyfully celebrated the Feast of St. Joachim and St. Anne, the Patron Saints of the Institution, with a series of solemn liturgical celebrations and landmark inaugurations that reflected the institution’s enduring commitment to its mission of “Heal and Comfort.”

The day commenced with a concelebrated Festal Eucharistic Celebration at 7.30 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Chapel, with Very Rev. Fr. Victor George D’Souza, Chancellor of the Diocese of Mangalore, as the main celebrant. He was joined by priests from the Diocese, guest clergy, and the management of Father Muller Charitable Institutions.

Delivering the homily, Rev. Fr. Victor George D’Souza called upon the faithful to live in constant communion with God through prayer, humility and compassionate service. Drawing inspiration from the lives of St. Joachim and St. Anne, he reminded the congregation that authentic Christian service is manifested in caring for the poor, the sick and the afflicted, encouraging everyone to become instruments of God’s healing and mercy in society.

Following the Holy Mass, the gathering assembled at the main entrance of the campus for the Blessing and Dedication of the Enhanced Front Façade, which was solemnly blessed by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions.

The newly widened and aesthetically redesigned entrance was dedicated to the thousands of patients, students, faculty, staff and visitors who enter the campus every day seeking healthcare, education and hope. Rev. Fr. Faustine unveiled the commemorative plaque and led the gathering in prayer, invoking God’s blessings that every individual crossing the threshold may experience healing, comfort and peace.

Addressing the gathering, the Director noted that the enhancement was undertaken after recognizing the growing need to improve accessibility, pedestrian safety and traffic movement within the campus.

“The need was felt and we have delivered. It is now our collective responsibility to make the best possible use of this enhanced entrance to ensure smoother traffic flow, safer movement for pedestrians and a welcoming environment for all who come seeking healing and knowledge,” he said.

The celebrations continued with another major milestone in Father Muller’s journey of healthcare excellence—the inauguration and blessing of the GE Revolution Maxima 2.0 CT Scanner at Father Muller Medical College Hospital.

The state-of-the-art imaging system was inaugurated by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo and blest by Very Rev. Fr. Victor George D’Souza in the presence of the Administrators, Dean, Management Committee members, Heads of Departments, faculty members, the Biomedical Engineering team, GE Healthcare representatives, members of the media and invited guests.

Welcoming the dignitaries on behalf of Dr. Ram Shenoy Basti, Professor and Head, Department of Radio-Diagnosis, who was away attending an academic programme, Dr. Krishna Kiran S., Professor, Department of Radio-Diagnosis, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the management, the biomedical engineering team, GE Healthcare installation engineers and every individual whose dedicated efforts brought the project to completion.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Krishna Kiran highlighted the institution’s unwavering commitment to compassionate healthcare.

“Father Muller Medical College Hospital stands for Heal and Comfort. Healing, comfort and compassionate care are built into our very system. Today, with the inauguration and blessing of our latest CT equipment, the Revolution Maxima 2.0, we cross yet another major milestone in delivering advanced diagnostic services to our patients,” he said.

He explained that the GE Revolution Maxima 2.0 introduces several advanced technological features that significantly enhance patient care, including Artificial Intelligence-driven radiation optimization capable of reducing radiation exposure by up to 82 percent, high-speed imaging that completes scans within seconds for greater patient comfort, and an ultra-fast 0.35-second gantry rotation with intelligent cardiac imaging software that enables highly accurate and low-dose cardiac CT examinations.

Dr. Krishna Kiran further emphasized that sophisticated technology achieves its true potential only in the hands of dedicated professionals.

“Equally important are the people manning it. Our specialists have received advanced training at leading national and international institutions and have chosen to return home to serve patients at Father Muller Medical College Hospital,” he remarked.

With this latest addition, Father Muller Medical College Hospital now stands among the few healthcare institutions in Karnataka equipped with two advanced CT scanners, two high-end MRI systems including a 3 Tesla MRI, a state-of-the-art Angiography Suite, world-class Ultrasound and Colour Doppler systems, and the latest Image Intensifier technology. These advanced diagnostic facilities continue to be offered at highly affordable costs, ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare for every section of society.

Dr. Krishna Kiran concluded by thanking the management for its steadfast support in strengthening the Department of Radio-Diagnosis and assured that these advanced facilities would always be utilized with precision, empathy and compassionate patient care.

The occasion also witnessed the announcement of strengthened Cardiac Imaging Services under the expertise of Dr. Anston Vernon Braggs, who has undergone specialized training in advanced cardiac imaging with a focus on prevention and early detection of cardiovascular diseases.

Beginning 1 August 2026, Father Muller Medical College Hospital will introduce a 30 percent concession on all Cardiac CT and Cardiac MRI examinations, while Calcium Scoring will become part of the Executive Health Check-up Package at a concessional rate, facilitating early identification of coronary artery disease risk.

The day’s celebrations beautifully reflected the spirit of the Patron Saints, blending prayer with progress, faith with service and heritage with innovation. From the blessing of the enhanced campus entrance that welcomes every visitor with dignity and safety to the commissioning of cutting-edge diagnostic technology that advances patient care, Father Muller Charitable Institutions once again reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to its timeless mission—Heal and Comfort.

In keeping with the spirit of the Patron Saints, St. Joachim and St. Anne, whose lives exemplified faith, family, and togetherness, the festivities concluded with a fellowship breakfast served to the faculty, staff, and students across all four campuses of Father Muller Charitable Institutions. The shared meal fostered a sense of unity and belonging, reflecting the institution’s enduring commitment to nurturing one family united in service, compassion, and the healing ministry entrusted to Father Muller Charitable Institutions.



