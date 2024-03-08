Father Muller Charitable Institutions Awards Scholarships to Deserving Students

Mangaluru: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) recently held a prestigious ceremony to award scholarships for the academic year 2023-2024 to the most deserving students of its educational institutions. The event, which took place on Friday, 8th March 2024, at 10:30 am in the Hospital Conference Hall, was a celebration of academic excellence and a testament to FMCI’s commitment to nurturing talented individuals from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Chief Guest Dr Leo Francis Tauro professor and unit head of the Department of General Surgery at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC). The event was presided over by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI. Other dignitaries present included Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC, Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira Administrator Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta Administrator Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital, and Rev. Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo Administrator Father Muller Hospital and Nursing College Thumbe. The presence of principals, vice principals, deans of colleges, students, and parents added to the grandeur of the event.

Sr. Jacintha D’Souza, Principal of Father Muller College of Nursing (FMCON) and Father Muller School of Nursing (FMSON) extended a warm welcome to the gathering. She set the tone for the ceremony, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and supporting talented students who aspire to excel despite facing economic challenges.

A total of 47 students, hailing from economically poor backgrounds yet demonstrating exceptional academic prowess, were awarded scholarships amounting to 25 lakh rupees. These scholarships serve as a beacon of hope for these students, enabling them to pursue their educational dreams and reach their full potential.

During his address, Chief Guest Dr Leo Francis Tauro quoted the late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, stressing the importance of hard work, dedication, and resilience in the face of failure. He congratulated the students on their achievements and encouraged them to cultivate a fiery spirit, work hard, and have the courage to grow and move forward. He advised them to seek God’s blessings, stay away from bad habits, practice discipline, and avoid reckless spending. He emphasized the significance of balance in life, the value of a smile, and the importance of staying humble and helping the needy when one is in a position to do so.

Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, who organized the entire program, highlighted the institution’s commitment to supporting deserving students through scholarships.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his address, highlighted the institution’s commitment to providing scholarships and urged students to remain focused, goal-oriented, and grateful for the opportunities they have received. He reminded them of their purpose as future healthcare professionals and emphasized the value of simplicity, humility, and excellence; He also reflected on the significance of International Women’s Day, urging everyone to respect all life and be humane in their actions. He spoke about the virtue of poverty, drawing parallels with the teachings of the Sermon on the Mount, where the poor are blessed and humbleness leads to greatness.

A touching moment came when a student named Andrea, speaking on behalf of scholarship recipients, expressed gratitude to the Bishop of Mangalore and also the President of FMCI Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha for sanctioning the scholarships and to the Director for instituting the distribution of the same.

The ceremony concluded with a message of gratitude to parents for their support and a reminder to students to pay back to society when they are successful. It was a day filled with inspiration, reflection, and gratitude, highlighting the values of education, humility, and service instilled by FMCI in its students.

In conclusion, the scholarship awards ceremony at FMCI was not just a celebration of academic excellence but also a reaffirmation of the institution’s commitment to nurturing talent and supporting students in their pursuit of knowledge and excellence. Through such initiatives, FMCI continues to be a beacon of hope and a catalyst for change in the lives of many deserving individuals.



