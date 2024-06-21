Father Muller Charitable Institutions Celebrates 9th World Yoga Day with Enthusiasm and Unity

Mangaluru: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) celebrated the 9th World Yoga Day with great enthusiasm and participation in the Father Muller Indoor Stadium on 21st June 2024 at 3.30PM. The event, held at the FMCI campus, brought together students, faculty, and staff from various constituent colleges, highlighting the importance of yoga in daily life.

Dr. Shilaja Katti, Professor in the Department of Biochemistry, graciously welcomed the attendees and expressed gratitude in her vote of thanks. The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo Designate Director and Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes Administrator FMMC, Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta Asst Administrator FMMCH, along with members of the management committee, faculty, staff, and students.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo delivered an inspiring address, emphasizing the rich heritage of yoga as an integral part of Indian culture. He stated, “We are all familiar with the statement ‘Make in India’ but have forgotten what was Made In India. This ancient practice of Indian culture was resurrected through this yoga day. Yoga is a holistic approach to invigorate physical wellbeing, sharpen mental wellbeing, and deepen spiritual connect.” He urged the large gathering to incorporate yoga into their everyday lives, promoting its practice to keep this ancient tradition alive.

The instructor for the Yoga asanas Dr Nisha C who is working as a Naturopathy & yoga physician in FMHMCH, Deralakatte. She has participated in various yoga competition and has seven years of Experience in conducting and training yoga to the public, students and patients. She was accompanied by fellow students who are well versed in practicing yoga namely Sandrasen, Prajwal, Chethana, Arjun, Selva, Rebela.

Sandrasen Ⅲ BHMS of FMHMCH was honoured by Central Ministry On 2022 by Sri. Muraleedharan (former Minister of Exct. Affairs) Gold Winner In State Championship In 2018,2019,2020,2021,2022; Winner In National School Games At Calcutta 2019 And New Delhi 2022, Gold Winner Artistic Single Yogasana (KYSA) 2021, Gold In Open Stage National Yoga Championship by Kerala School Games In 2019.

Prajwal III BHMS of FMHMCH was honoured with District level Championship at 2019 and State level Gold medalist at 2019, 2021.

Following the inaugural session, participants from the various FMCI constituent colleges engaged in a yoga session. The colleges represented included Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences & Physiotherapy, Father Muller School & College of Nursing, Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing), Father Muller Nursing College, Thumbay, and the NSS Unit.

The event was a testament to the unity and dedication of the FMCI community in promoting health and wellness through the practice of yoga. The collective participation and enthusiasm showcased the institution’s commitment to fostering a holistic approach to health, aligning with the essence of World Yoga Day.