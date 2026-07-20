Father Muller College Inaugurates Ph.D., PG and UG Programmes for 2026–2027

Mangaluru: Father Muller College, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), inaugurated the 20th batch of the Bachelor in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (BASLP), the seventh batch of M.Sc. Audiology and M.Sc. Speech-Language Pathology, and the first batch of the Ph.D. programme in Speech-Language Pathology for the academic year 2026–2027, on July 20 at the Decennial Memorial Hall, Knowledge Centre. The occasion also marked the commencement of the Vicennial Opening Year (2007–2027), celebrating 20 years of excellence in Speech, Language, and Hearing Sciences.

Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor, Principal, welcomed the gathering and extended a warm greeting to the newly admitted students and their families.

The Vicennial Opening Year (2007–2027) was formally inaugurated by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, along with other dignitaries, through a ceremonial click of a digital button. The symbolic gesture triggered a specially designed animation depicting the opening of grand curtains, officially launching the Vicennial celebrations and marking the beginning of the institution’s twentieth year.

This was followed by a commemorative audiovisual presentation highlighting the 20-year journey of Father Muller College of Speech and Hearing. The presentation showcased the institution’s milestones in academic excellence, clinical services, research, community outreach, and its evolution from offering undergraduate education to postgraduate programmes and the launch of its first Ph.D. programme in Speech-Language Pathology.

The chief guest, Dr. Ronald Acquin Nazareth, Registrar of St. Aloysius (Deemed to be University), delivered an inspiring address centred on the values of compassion, perseverance, integrity, and professional etiquette. Through a series of thought-provoking anecdotes, he encouraged students to embrace their profession with humility and a genuine desire to serve others.

Recalling the life of Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Dr. Nazareth narrated how the former President regarded the development of lightweight calipers for children affected by polio—created by adapting advanced aerospace composite materials—as one of his most fulfilling achievements, surpassing even his celebrated contributions to India’s missile programme. He urged students to remember that knowledge attains its highest purpose when used with empathy, compassion, and a commitment to the welfare of society.

As a token of appreciation, the chief guest was felicitated with a memento by Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital.

Presiding over the function, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo warmly welcomed the students into the Father Muller family and reflected on the remarkable journey of Father Muller College over the past two decades. He highlighted the institution’s sustained growth in academics, clinical services, research, and community outreach, culminating in the commencement of its first Ph.D. programme in Speech-Language Pathology.

He encouraged students to strive for holistic development while remaining rooted in the values of compassion, discipline, ethical practice, and service to humanity.

Mr. Pancham Ponnana, Associate Professor of Audiology and programme coordinator for the day, proposed the vote of thanks.

The programme was compered by Ms. Melicia Shainy D’Souza, Speech-Language Pathologist Grade I, and Ms. Hadline Rechael Noronha, Audiologist Grade I, who conducted the proceedings with poise and professionalism.