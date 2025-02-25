Father Muller College of Physiotherapy Concludes Pearl Jubilee Year with Grand Finale

Mangaluru: A momentous occasion unfolded at the Muller Mini Hall, Convention Centre, as the Father Muller College of Physiotherapy celebrated the grand finale of its Pearl Jubilee Year with an event that intertwined tradition, academic excellence, and an unwavering commitment to the future.

The evening was marked by three major milestones—the investiture ceremony for the academic council of 2025, the unveiling of the first-ever college magazine, and the official culmination of the 30th anniversary celebrations.

A Ceremonial Beginning

The event commenced with a soul-stirring prayer dance by students, setting a reverential tone. Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, Principal of Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, led the dignitaries to the stage.

Gracing the occasion were distinguished personalities:

– Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions

– Prof. Vaishali Sreejith, Senate Member, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (Chief Guest)

– Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator, Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, FMMC, and FMCOAHS

– Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College Hospital

They were joined by students & faculty, Principals of various colleges of FMCI, priests and management committee members, creating an atmosphere of collective pride and academic fervour.

The outgoing president of the Student council Mr Rince Varghese welcomed the gathering.

A Legacy in Print: Unveiling ‘Synergia 30’

The highlight of the evening was the release of the college’s first-ever magazine, “Synergia 30.” The editorial team, in a symbolic gesture, pieced together a puzzle representing the magazine’s journey, with Ms Nikita, Staff Advisor, placing the final piece to unveil the much-anticipated edition.

Ms Anjelina Thaju Thomas, Editor of the first magazine of FMCOP, shared insights into the magazine’s creation, acknowledging the relentless efforts of the core team, management, and faculty who made it a reality.

Investiture Ceremony: Ushering in a New Leadership Era

As the institution moves forward, a new student council was formally inducted. Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes announced the office bearers for the academic year 2025, with Prof. Vaishali Sreejith bestowing the badges upon the elected members:

– President – Ms. Ishrat Fatima Abbasi

– Vice President – Mr. Aston Britto

– General Secretary – Mr. Calvin Lobo

– Joint Secretary – Ms. Jewel Rachel Varghese

– Cultural Heads – Ms. Shanelle Mendonca & Ms. Vaneesha Benny

– Fine Arts Head – Ms. Nandana Ben Goveas

– Sports Head – Ms. Nikita Aji

– Media Head – Ms. Shancy Mendonca

– Editor – Ms. Keara Theresa Dsouza

– Technical Head – Mr. Abin Sunil

Prof. Cherishma D’Silva administered the oath of office, reinforcing the responsibility entrusted to the young leaders. The institutional anthem echoed through the hall, marking the official commencement of the council’s tenure.

A Tribute to Excellence and Legacy

Newly elected President Ms. Ishrat Fatima Abbasi expressed gratitude and outlined her vision for the year ahead. Chief Guest Prof. Vaishali Sreejith was visibly impressed with the event’s grandeur, recalling her own college days while flipping through the magazine. She praised the outgoing and incoming councils and revealed that her photograph from a previous FMCI Physiotherapy event played a role in her RGUHS Senate election campaign.

The evening culminated with a symbolic closing of the Pearl Jubilee Year, as dignitaries, along with HODs Prof. Sydney Rebello, Mrs. Anupama Karkera, and Ms. Leah Mohandas, stepped forward to mark the end of a historic chapter. A poignant video montage traced the journey of 30 years of excellence in physiotherapy education and healthcare.

As the curtain falls on the Pearl Jubilee, the institution now looks forward to greater heights, as aptly put by the Director’s Presidential Address: “Pearl is done—now we aim for the Ruby.”

The evening concluded with a performance by second-year BPT students, a heartfelt vote of thanks by Mr. Calvin Lobo – General secretary of the council 2025-2026 and with the entire event having been compered by Ms Cleviola and Ms Pearl; followed by a round of refreshments, leaving an indelible mark on all present.

With a legacy of three decades, Father Muller College of Physiotherapy stands resolute in its mission—to heal, educate, and excel.