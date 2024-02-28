Father Muller College of Physiotherapy Hosts Two-Day Therapeutic Taping Workshop

Mangaluru: Father Muller College of Physiotherapy (FMCOP), a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), recently organized a two-day hands-on workshop on Therapeutic Taping on the 28th and 29th of February. The event aimed to enhance the skills and expertise of physiotherapy practitioners in therapeutic taping techniques, with the chief guest and resource person being Dr Syed Rais Rizvi Director Institute of Manual Therapy & Taping, Bangalore, Karnataka.

The workshop, which took place at the Muller Mini Hall on the 1st floor of the Convention Centre, was presided over by esteemed dignitaries including Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI, Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMCOP, Prof. Cherishma D’Silva Principal FMCOP, and Ms Sheethal V. Pai Organizing Secretary of the event. Other notable dignitaries present included Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira Administrator Father Muller College Hospital (FMMCH) and Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais Asst Administrator FMMCH.

The inaugural session commenced at 9:00 AM on the 28th of February with a choir led by students of FMCOP. Ms. Sheetal Pai Organizing Secretary, welcomed the gathering, emphasizing the practical nature of the workshop. Dr Syed Rais Rizvi Chief Guest and Resource person of the day, highlighted the importance of hands-on learning, urging participants to pay full attention to the practical sessions rather than expecting a traditional lecture format.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI addressed the gathering whilst emphasizing the role of physiotherapists in enhancing their skills to better treat patients, highlighting the importance of fitness among practitioners to effectively heal others. He stressed the significance of expertise in sports medicine, therapeutic taping, and the recovery process, underscoring the workshop’s aim to equip participants with practical skills to excel in their field.

The event was hosted by Ms Gwen D’Souza, who guided the proceedings throughout the event, ensuring smooth coordination among participants and facilitators.

The workshop, attended by physiotherapy professionals and students, was a valuable opportunity for learning and networking. The event underscored the commitment of FMCOP and FMCI to advancing healthcare through education and skill development in the field of physiotherapy.

Therapeutic Taping in Physiotherapy: Therapeutic taping is a technique used by physiotherapists to provide support and stability to muscles and joints, reduce pain and inflammation, and improve blood circulation and lymphatic drainage. It is commonly used in the treatment of sports injuries, musculoskeletal conditions, and postural issues. Therapeutic taping can complement other physiotherapy modalities and is often integrated into comprehensive treatment plans to enhance recovery and improve functional outcomes for patients.



