Father Muller College of Physiotherapy Marks Pearl Jubilee with Grand Celebration and Symposium on Cancer Rehabilitation

Mangaluru : On August 1, 2024, the Father Muller College of Physiotherapy celebrated the Pearl Jubilee of its Undergraduate (BPT) Programme with a grand inaugural ceremony at the Decennial Memorial Hall, 2nd floor Knowledge Centre at 10:00 am. The event also featured a symposium on “Exercise-Based Rehabilitation in Head and Neck Cancer: Empowering Through Movement.”

The ceremony began with a prayer song performed by the students of the Physiotherapy Department. A short reel highlighting the college’s history and achievements was presented to the audience, showcasing the journey from its establishment in 1994 to the present day.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Director Father Richard Aloysius Coelho, Chief Guest Prof. Vaishali Sreejith, Chairperson of the Board of Studies for Bachelor of Physiotherapy at Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences and Vice Principal of Dr MV Shetty College of Physiotherapy, and Assistant Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Fr Nilesh Crasta. Special guests included Dr Vijith Shetty, Associate Professor in the Department of Medical Oncology at KS Hegde Medical Academy, Dr Stephen R. Samuel, incoming Program Director of Exercise Science at Mount Vernon Nazarene University in Ohio, USA, and Dr Krishna Sharan, Professor and HOD of the Department of Radiation Oncology at KS Hegde Medical Academy.

Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, Principal of Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, welcomed the guests and introduced the Chief Guest. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp followed, symbolizing the illumination of knowledge and progress.

A highlight of the event was the unique reveal of the new logo for the College of Physiotherapy, selected through a logo-making competition. The winning design, created by Ms Dinta Davis, a third-year BPT student, artistically symbolizes the growth of the college, the unity between the organization and students, and the principles of integrity, innovation, excellence, and teamwork. The logo emphasizes the importance of rehabilitation for achieving better functional health.

In her address, Prof. Vaishali Sreejith expressed her gratitude for being part of the celebration and praised the institution for its contributions to the physiotherapy community. She spoke about the role of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) and her vision for the future of the profession. Prof. Sreejith’s distinguished career includes serving as the Chairman of the Board of Studies for UG Physiotherapy programs and as an Academic Council Member of RGUHS, among other notable positions.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho highlighted the significance of the Pearl Jubilee celebration, which coincides with other milestone events at Father Muller Charitable Institutions, including the Silver Jubilee of the MBBS and Homeopathy PG programs and the Ruby celebration of the Homeopathy UG program. He emphasized the importance of mobility, action, and exercise in efficient healing and rehabilitation, encouraging patients to persevere in regaining their strength.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Ms Christy Tomy, the organizing secretary, and was emceed by K Jonica Johny and Lidwin Dcunha from the Department of Physiotherapy. The celebration not only marked a significant milestone for the college but also served as a platform for discussing the crucial role of physiotherapy in cancer rehabilitation.