Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing) Welcomes New Batches with Inspiring Inaugural Ceremony

Mangaluru: Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing) inaugurated its 18th batch of Bachelor in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (B.ASLP) and 5th batch of M.Sc. Audiology & M.Sc. Speech-Language Pathology on Monday, 12th August 2024. The event took place at 9:30 AM in the Decennial Memorial Hall, 2nd floor of the Knowledge Building.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Dr Francisca Tej Rebello, Founder of Wizdom Institutions Network, Mangalore, who served as the Chief Guest. The event was presided over by Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI, alongside other dignitaries including Rev. Fr. Ajith B Menezes, Administrator FMMC, Rev. Fr. Jeevan George Sequeira, Administrator FMMCH, Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor, Principal of FMC(S&H), and Ms. Susmitha C G, Course Coordinator of FMC(S&H).

The programme began with a prayer song by the students, followed by a warm welcome address by Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor. The ceremonial lighting of the lamp marked the formal inauguration of the academic year.

In her address, Dr Francisca Tej Rebello encouraged the students to set clear goals, love their chosen profession, and continuously enhance their skills to become marketable professionals. She also urged parents to support the institution in guiding their children towards success.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his presidential address, assured the students and parents that the institution is committed to providing top-notch education, professional and spiritual growth, and comprehensive support. He highlighted the institution’s steady growth since its inception in 2007 with just three students, now offering 33 UG and 24 PG seats annually.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Ms Susmitha C G. The event was compered by Ms Melissa Saldanha, SLP Grade 1, and Ms Viona D’Souza, Audiologist Grade 1 of FMC(S&H). Following the inauguration, attendees enjoyed refreshments and participated in the second half of the program, which included a screening of the institutional documentary, self-introductions, and an orientation session on course guidelines, hostel life, and spiritual life, concluding with a parent-teacher association meeting.