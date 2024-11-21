Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Celebrates 40 Glorious Years with ‘RUBYCON 2024’

Mangalore: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College (FMHMC), Deralakatte, Mangalore – A unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions Estd. 1880; celebrated its 40th anniversary with grandeur at RUBYCON 2024: Celebrating 40 Years of Excellence in Homoeopathy, the 27th Annual National Homoeopathic Conference. The event, held at the Father Muller Convention Centre, commenced at 9:30 AM, bringing together distinguished dignitaries, students, and professionals from across the nation.

The ceremony began with the traditional “Poorna Kumbha Swagatha” to honor the dignitaries, followed by a heartfelt prayer song by Miss Merin Paul and team. Dr. Ranjan Clement Britto, Convener of RUBYCON 24, escorted the dignitaries onto the dais.

Inaugural Ceremonies

The event was formally opened by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Designate Director of FMCI and Administrator of FMHMC&H/FMCOPS, who delivered the welcome address. The symbolic lighting of the lamp was led by dignitaries.

The 27th edition of the annual college magazine, Pioneer 2024, was released by Sri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka. He was joined by Dr. Jacintha Monteiro, Staff Editor, and Ms. Haripriya, Student Editor, who highlighted the magazine’s features.

Delivering the inaugural address, Sri Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasized the importance of research and innovation in medical fields. “Relevance and betterment of existing studies are needed,” he stated, urging a multidisciplinary approach to address modern health challenges like stress and non-communicable diseases.

Research Initiatives

The Research Bulletin was unveiled by the Guest of Honor, Dr. Anil Khurana, Chairperson of the National Commission for Homoeopathy. Dr. K. John Paul, Coordinator of the Research and Scientific Committee – who briefed about the bulletin, and Ms. Srikanya, Research Secretary, joined the release.

In his address, Dr. Khurana highlighted India’s leadership in homeopathy education and announced the launch of two super-specialty course next year. He encouraged practitioners to contribute evidence-based cases to the Homoeopathic Clinical Case Depository and stressed the importance of digital integration through initiatives like the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission and ABHA IDs for patients.

Celebrating Excellence

The Director of FMCI, Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, distributed mementos to dignitaries and shared his pride in the institution’s journey. “This is a year of jubilees for FMCI,” he said, noting the institution’s recent A+ rating by the National Commission for Homoeopathy—one of only five institutes in India to achieve this distinction.

The Presidential Address reflected on FMHMC’s founding in 1985 during the centenary celebrations of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, a milestone graced by Mother Teresa. Over the years, the college has grown into a beacon of excellence in homeopathy.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. ESJ Prabhukiran, Principal of FMHMC.

Distinguished Dignitaries

The event featured Dr. Ambrish Vijaykar, Managing Director of Predictive Homoeopathy, as the keynote speaker. Other dignitaries included Rev. Fr. Ashwin Lawrence Crasta, Assistant Administrator of FMHMC&H; Rev. Fr. Nelson Deeraj Pais, Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic Pharmaceutical Division; Dr. Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal of FMHMC&H; and Dr. Girish Navada, Medical Superintendent of FMHMC&H.

The proceedings were skillfully managed by emcees Dr. Deepa Pais and Dr. Manish Tiwari.

National Participation

Over 14 colleges from across India participated in the conference, presenting research and engaging in enriching discussions. RUBYCON 2024 served as a platform to honor four decades of commitment to homoeopathic education, research, and service.