Father Muller Institutions Press Meet Unveils Four Grand Celebrations

Mangalore: A press meet was held today at 11:30 AM in the Decennial Memorial Hall, Knowledge Centre, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), Kankanady, Mangalore, to announce a series of landmark events celebrating FMCI’s legacy and recent accomplishments. The meeting was emceed by Dr. Kelvin Peter Pais, Liaison Officer at FMCI, and began with a solemn prayer, setting a respectful tone for the proceedings.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, the Director of FMCI, welcomed the gathering, presenting an inspiring overview of FMCI’s legacy in education, healthcare, and medical production. He highlighted FMCI’s commitment to charitable initiatives that serve communities beyond medical treatment, underscoring its impact in both healthcare and education.

Agenda Highlights

Ruby Jubilee Conference – RUBYCON 2024: The 27th Annual National Homeopathic Conference, RUBYCON 2024, will be hosted by the Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College (FMHMC) as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations on 21st November 2024. Designate Director and Administrator of FMHMC&H, Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, shared the significance of this conference, which showcases FMHMC’s legacy and commitment to homeopathic medicine. The event, to be held at the Father Muller Convention Centre, will feature prominent dignitaries, including Chief Guest Sri Dinesh Gundu Rao, Hon’ble Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Karnataka. The event will also welcome Dr. Anil Khurana, Chairperson of the National Commission for Homeopathy, and Dr. Tarkeshwar Jain, President of the Homeopathic Education Board.

Silver Jubilee – 25 Years of Excellence in Medical Education at Father Muller Medical College: The second agenda presented by Dr. Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Dean of FMMC, and Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator, highlighted the 25-year journey of Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), a leading institution in medical education. The Silver Jubilee celebrations, scheduled for 15th November 2024, will commence with a Holy Mass at 4:00 PM, led by His Lordship Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore Diocese. The celebrations will continue with a formal closing ceremony at the Father Muller Convention Centre, attended by Chief Guest Hon’ble Dr. Sharanprakash Rudrappa Patil, Karnataka’s Minister for Medical Education. A musical performance by renowned playback singer Nihal Tauro, finalist of Indian Idol Season 12, will conclude the event before a festive dinner.

Vicennial Celebration – 20 Years of FMCI’s Homeopathic Pharmaceutical Division: Father Muller’s Homeopathic Pharmaceutical Division in Derlakatte celebrates its 20th anniversary on 16th November 2024. Administrator Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais outlined the milestones achieved by the division in providing quality homeopathic medicines and services. This celebration will take place in the FMHMC Auditorium, Derlakatte, with Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Pravas Kumar Pal from JIMS Homeopathic Medical College, Hyderabad, and Guest of Honour Prof. Dr. Herald Roshan Pinto from Alva’s Homeopathic Medical College.

New Beginnings at Father Muller Allied Health Sciences College, Thumbay: The fourth agenda item was presented by FMCI Director and the newly appointed Principal of Father Muller Allied Health Sciences College, Thumbay. On November 18, 2024, the college will welcome its first batch of students for the B.Sc. Anesthesia & Operation Technology and B.Sc. Medical Imaging Technology programs, along with the installation of new Principal. This development reflects FMCI’s dedication to expanding healthcare education in allied health fields, preparing a new generation of specialized professionals. Dr. Hilda Fernandes, Principal of FMCOAHS, Kankanady, will serve as the Chief Guest at the inauguration.

Media Involvement and Invitation Releases

Following each agenda, an invitation for the corresponding event was released and formally handed to a media representative, symbolizing the institution’s gratitude towards the media for its support and coverage over the years. A question-and-answer session allowed for deeper insight into the events and the vision driving these celebrations.

Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes concluded with a vote of thanks, expressing heartfelt appreciation for the media’s ongoing partnership, which has enabled FMCI to extend its mission and message to broader communities. The event ended with a closing prayer led by Rev. Fr Jeevan George Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH, followed by lunch for all attendees.

These events mark significant milestones in FMCI’s journey of service, learning, and growth, reinforcing its commitment to shaping healthcare and education in India and beyond.



