Father Muller Medical College Celebrates Silver Jubilee Finale with Grandeur

Mangalore: Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), situated in the heart of Kankanady, Mangalore, marked a momentous occasion as it celebrated 25 years of unwavering dedication and exceptional contributions to medical education, research, patient care, community service, and compassionate healthcare – beckoning a sturdier future. The Silver Jubilee event, held on 15 November 2024, highlighted the journey of FMMC in shaping future medical professionals, fostering innovation, and serving the community with a legacy built on faith and dedication.

A Rich Legacy of Faith and Dedication

FMMC, established in 1999, is a key institution of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), founded in 1880 by Rev. Fr. Augustus Muller SJ. Initially a small homeopathic dispensary, FMCI has grown into a major healthcare and educational hub. FMMC holds an “A” grade accreditation from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and is affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS). The college offers both PG program courses established in 1991 and UG courses established in 1999. FMMC is known for producing skilled, compassionate healthcare professionals committed to excellence, empathy, and integrity.

Silver Jubilee Celebrations and Event Highlights:

The day began with a Thanksgiving Holy Mass at 4:00 PM in the St. Joseph Chapel on the FMMC campus. Led by His Lordship Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of the Mangalore Diocese and President of FMCI, the Mass was a moment of prayer and reflection. In his sermon, Bishop Saldanha urged everyone to embrace gratitude, recognition for their efforts and love in their lives.

FMCI Director Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho expressed heartfelt thanks to all participants, including guest priests & priests of the management for concelebrating in the eucharistic celebration; FMCI management, and the community, for their support and prayers.

The formal event commenced with High Tea, followed by the Silver Jubilee Closing Ceremony, presided over by Most Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, with Most Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, Bishop Emeritus of Mangalore Diocese and Former President of FMCI, as the Chief Guest.

The stage was graced by several eminent figures:

– Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI

– Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Designate Director, FMCI, and Administrator, FMHMC&H

– Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator, FMMC

– Rev. Fr. Jeevan George Sequeira, Assistant Administrator, FMMC

– Rev. Fr. Donald Nilesh Crasta, Assistant Administrator, FMMCH

– Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC

– Dr. Venkatesh B.M., Vice Dean, FMMC

– Dr. Uday Kumar K., Medical Superintendent, FMMCH

– Rev. Fr. Sylvester Vincent Lobo, Administrator, FMHT

Event Highlights:

– A prayer dance by FMMC students set a spiritual tone.

– Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho delivered the welcome address.

– The FMCI 2024 Documentary (produced by Pace Media), the rebuilt website (by Chilipages), and FMMC’s Silver Jubilee Magazine “Argentum” were launched by Bishop Emeritus Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza.

* Honoring the Pillars of FMCI:

1) Non-teaching staff with over 20 years of service and spiritual animators were recognized by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo and also by Director FMCI, list read by Fr Jeevan Administrator FMMCH.

2) Teaching staff with over 20+ years of service – list read by Dean FMMC Dr Antony and doctors with over 25+ years of service – list read by MS FMMCH Dr Udayakumar were honored, followed by A Coffee Table Book, “Touched by Angels,”** authored by Mr. William Pais, unveiled – by Bishop Emeritus Rev. Dr Aloysius Paul Saldanha, after which he reminisced about the challenges and triumphs in establishing FMMC and congratulated it for being among India’s best in his address.

Honoring Leadership:

– A list of Assistant Directors, Administrators, and Assistant Administrators was read by Dr. Venkatesh Vice Dean FMMC, acknowledging their invaluable contributions.

– Former Administrators Fr. Denis D’Sa and Fr. Rudolph Ravi D’Sa, as well as former Deans Dr. B. Sanjeev Rai and Dr. Jaya Prakash Alva, were honored for their enduring dedication and service to the institution.

– The current leadership, including Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho (Director, FMCI), Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes (Administrator, FMMC), and Dr. Antony Sylvan D’Souza (Dean, FMMC), were recognized for their efforts in steering FMMC towards new heights of excellence.

– Bishop Emeritus Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, instrumental in the establishment of FMMC, was honored by Bishop Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha for his visionary leadership that laid the foundation for the college’s success.

The process to achieve Deemed-to-be-University status was officially unveiled in a unique manner by Bishop Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, signaling a transformative milestone in FMMC’s journey. Followed by the Presidential Address where he highlighted plans for the addition of a dental college; He also emphasized on the institution’s uniqueness through the combination of spiritual values, holistic education, and personalized mentorship as its defining traits. The Bishop also stressed the importance of teamwork, compassionate service, and dedication to excellence in fostering a culture of humanity and care.

The Vote of Thanks was delivered by Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator of FMMC.

As part of the acknowledgments:

– Mr. William Pais, author of “Touched by Angels”, was honored by Rev. Fr. Sylvester (Administrator, FMT).

– Mr. Fahim representing the Chilipages website development team and The Pace Media team represented by Mr. Nelson and Mr. Rajesh who worked on the Documentary, were recognized by Rev. Fr. Nilesh (Assistant Administrator, FMMCH).

The evening’s program was expertly hosted by Dr. George Joseph and Dr. Alphonsa Mary, whose engaging narration added to the elegance of the occasion.

The Silver Jubilee Celebrations ended with a musical extravaganza by Mr Nihal Tauro – Finalist Indian Idol S12 and renowned playback vocalist, who delivered a vibrant and colorful performance, captivating the audience. Following the performance, Rev. Fr. Ajith B. Menezes, Administrator of FMMC, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Nihal, his manager, and his musical team for their outstanding contribution to the celebration.

In recognition of his talent and effort, Nihal was honored by Bishop Rev. Dr. Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop Emeritus Rev. Dr. Aloysius Paul D’Souza, and Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI.

The evening concluded with a sumptuous dinner for all attendees, bringing the milestone celebration to a memorable close.