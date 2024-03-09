Father Muller Medical College Holds Inaugural Program of CME – ‘DU CALME-2024’

Mangaluru: The Department of Anatomy at Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), recently hosted the inaugural program of the Continuing Medical Education (CME) titled “DU CALME-2024” on 9th March. The event, which focused on “Stress-Sensitization and Management,” took place at the Decennial Memorial Hall in the Knowledge Centre – Library building.

The program was graced by esteemed guests, including Chief Guest Dr Latha V. Prabhu Prof. Dept of Anatomy Kasturba Medical College Mangaluru. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI, Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes and Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira Administrators FMMC & Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) respectively, Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean FMMC.

Dr Somesh M. S., the Organising Chairperson and Head of the Department of Anatomy, extended a warm welcome to all the attendees, which included management, faculty, and students from within and outside the campus.

Dr Latha V. Prabhu, Chief Guest of the inaugural, expressed her gratitude for being part of the CME, which is a part of the silver jubilee celebration of the institution. She highlighted the evolving perception of mental health, emphasizing that institutions like Father Muller have played a crucial role in providing care to the mentally unstable and those suffering from leprosy. She praised the institute for its commitment to offering quality care, comfort, and healing. Stressing on the significance of CME, she urged medical professionals to be proactive in managing their own mental health.

Rev. Father Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI in his presidential address, acknowledged the stigma associated with the institution due to its focus on treating mental illness and leprosy. He discussed the various sources of stress in modern life, including work, economic pressures, and social expectations. He highlighted the rising mental health crises and the need for effective stress management solutions. He expressed concern over the pressure medical professionals face, often leading to self-harm or risky behavior. He also announced the institute’s preparations for its upcoming silver jubilee celebration.

Dr Divia Paul A., the Organising Secretary, delivered the vote of thanks. The comperes for the event were Dr Ankit and Dr Dane. The organizing committee including Dr Varsha Shenoy, Dr Dane Chandy, Dr Hemalatha Bangera, Mrs Ramya Satheesh, Dr Pallavi, Dr Ankit Paul Daniel, Dr Sainu Susan Oommen, and Dr Neha Samapriya.

The day’s sessions covered various topics related to stress management, including “A Spark for ‘Needs Assessment and Awareness towards Effective Stress Management,'” “Coping Stress and Time Management,” “Myocardial Ischemia During Mental Stress: Role of Coronary Artery Disease & Burden in Young Adults,” “Foods that Help Tame Stress: A Two-Way Street,” and “Stress Management as an Adjunct to Physical Therapy.” These sessions aimed to provide insights and strategies for managing stress effectively in both personal and professional life.

Overall, the inaugural program of CME – DU CALME-2024 at Father Muller Medical College provided a platform for valuable discussions and learning opportunities on stress sensitization and management, crucial for the well-being of medical professionals and the community at large.