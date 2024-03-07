Father Muller Medical College Hospital Celebrates Women’s Day with Special Health Camps

Mangaluru: In honor of International Women’s Day observed on the 8th of March every year, Father Muller Medical College Hospital is proud to announce a series of special health camps designed to promote women’s health and well-being. These camps, organized by various departments within the hospital, will offer a range of services and discounts to female patients.

The Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Father Muller Medical College Hospital will be hosting an In-House Health Camp from March 8th to March 31st, 2024, from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm at OPD No. 19 OBG OPD. The camp will feature a 100% concession on OPD registration and a 50% concession on various procedures including USG Abdomen/Pelvis, Mammography/Sonomammogram, Colposcopy, Papsmear, Haemoglobin, Thyroid profile, and Urine Routine. For more information, interested individuals can contact the hospital at 0824 223 8000 or visit the website at www.fathermuller.edu.in.

Additionally, the Department of Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy will be organizing a Health Camp for all female patients attending the Dermatology OPD on March 8th, 2024. This camp will offer free registration for all female patients, as well as a 50% concession on lab investigations including CBC and TSH, and various procedures such as phototherapy, radiofrequency cautery and electrocautery, chemical peel, and laser treatments for hair reduction, pigmentation, scar revision, skin tightening, and vascular marks.

Furthermore, the Pain Clinic OPD at Father Muller Medical College Hospital will be hosting a Pain Clinic Camp on March 8th and 9th, 2024, in OPD No. 51 opposite the casualty department from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The camp will focus on cancer pain, knee pain, and back pain, offering a 50% discount on OPD registration, fees, and investigations.

“We are delighted to offer these special health camps in celebration of Women’s Day,” said Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director Father Muller Charitable Institutions. “It is our hope that these camps will not only provide valuable health services to women in our community but also serve as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing women’s health and well-being.”

The Institutions encourages the public, especially women and those who suffer from chronic pain, to take advantage of these special health camps, giving importance to prioritizing patients’ health and well-being, and are committed to providing the necessary support and care; and also wishes everyone a Happy Women’s Day.