Father Muller Medical College Hospital Presents: Annual Christmas Health Check-up Bonanza!

Unlock the Gift of Good Health this Christmas!

This Christmas season, Father Muller Medical College Hospital (A unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions) joyfully presents its Annual Christmas Health Check-up with a special gift just for you! This is also in celebration of 25 years of the undergraduate programme (MBBS) of the Father Muller Medical College.

Annual Health Check-up Extravaganza!: Avail a festive 25% off on all health check-up schemes from December 15, 2023, to January 15, 2024, on Executive, Senior Citizen, Comprehensive, Cardiac, and Paediatric health check-up schemes. Embrace the spirit of giving and gifting yourself the present of good health.

WHO Theme of the Year: “Achieving Health For All”: Join us in embracing the World Health Organization’s theme of the year! Let’s empower ourselves and our community to lead a healthy life. Early detection saves lives, and our comprehensive check-ups are designed to do just that. Father Muller 2024 theme is “Wellness for all and wellness to give”, highlighting a holistic approach to mental, physical, emotional and spiritual aspects of health.

“To Comfort and To Heal”: Experience compassionate care in the spirit of Christmas. More than just a motto, it’s a promise. Our experienced medical professionals are dedicated to providing care that goes beyond the ordinary, ensuring your comfort and healing.

Christmas Spirit at Father Muller: Feel the warmth of the festive season! We’re celebrating not only the joy of Christmas but also the Silver Jubilee of Father Muller Medical College. Come and be a part of this momentous occasion!

Let the spirit of giving extend to yourself and your loved ones by prioritizing your health.

Date & Time: Starting bright and early at 7:30 am, our doors will be open to welcome you from 15.12.2023 to 15.01.2024.

Book Your Check-up Now! +91 94495 44661 (Health check-up schemes) 9 am to 4 pm

Visit Us: Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Fr Muller Road, Kankanady, Mangalore – 575 002, Karnataka

Explore More: www.fathermuller.edu.in/ frmullerhospital

Make this Christmas season memorable by investing in your well-being. Schedule your annual health check-up now and embark on a journey towards a healthier, happier you!

This Christmas, Gift Yourself the Blessing of Good Health!