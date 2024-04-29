Father Muller Medical College Hosts CME on Advancements in Rectal Cancer Management

Mangaluru: The Department of Oncology at Father Muller Medical College hosted a momentous Continuing Medical Education (CME) event on the advancements in rectal cancer management. The inaugural ceremony took place on April 27, 2024, at 9 am in the Decennial Memorial Hall, 2nd floor Knowledge Centre.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Rev. Fr Richard Coehlo Director Father Muller Charitable Institution, Chief Guest Dr M. Vijaya Kumar Vice-Chancellor Yenepoya University and Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes Administrator FMMC.

Organizing Chairman Dr Donald J Fernandes HOD Dept of Radiation Oncology, and Dr Dinesh Shet HOD Dept of Medical Oncology, were instrumental in orchestrating the event. Dr Rohan Chandra Gatty Organizing Co-Chairman and HOD Dept of Surgical Oncology, warmly welcomed the attendees.

Dr M. Vijaya Kumar, in his address, emphasized the significant advancements in rectal cancer treatment and shared his invaluable experiences in the field.

Reverend Fr Richard Coehlo, in his presidential address, emphasized the importance of collaboration among the three departments in organizing the CME. He noted the increasing number of cancer cases and the various treatment options available, emphasizing the institution’s commitment to providing quality care to patients.

The event also featured Dr Nishitha Shetty Organizing Secretary and Prof. Dept of Medical Oncology, who delivered the vote of thanks. Comperes of the event were Dr Zaiba and Dr Lia, 2nd-year and 1st-year PGs, respectively.

The event was made possible through the support of sponsors, including BMS, Sun Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Medgenome and Cipla. It concluded with a profound talk by the chief guest on the “Evolution in the Management of Carcinoma Rectum,” leaving attendees enlightened and inspired by the advancements in rectal cancer management.



