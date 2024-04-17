Father Muller Medical College Inaugurates Hemophilia Comprehensive Care Centre on World Hemophilia Day

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College celebrated World Hemophilia Day with the inaugural ceremony of the Father Muller Haemophilia Comprehensive Care Centre. The event took place on 17th April 2024, at 11:00 am, at the DM Hall in the Library Building. The ceremony was graced by esteemed guests and dignitaries, including Chief Guest Dr Jacintha D’Souza District Surgeon & Superintendent of Wenlock District Hospital Mangalore, and Presided by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI.

The patrons of the event were Rev. Fr Ajith B. Menezes Administrator FMMC, Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira Administrator FMMCH, Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais Asst Administrator FMMCH, Dr Anthony Sylvan D’Souza Dean FMMC, and Dr Uday Kumar MS FMMCH. I Dr Chandni Bhandary, Asst Prof. Dept of Pathology, and Sheetal Pai Asst Prof. Father Muller College of Physiotherapy served as emcees for the ceremony.

The theme for this year’s World Hemophilia Day was “Equitable access for all: Recognizing all bleeding disorders,” which aligns with the mission of the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH). The WFH, along with its National Member Organizations from 147 countries, advocates for the accessibility and affordability of quality healthcare for people with hemophilia, irrespective of their gender, age, or location.

The ceremony began with Dr Jayaprakash CS, the convener of the Hemophilia Comprehensive Care Centre, welcoming the gathering. Dr Chandana, a Paediatrician Hematologist Oncologist, and Assistant Prof. Dept of Pediatrics, introduced the Hemophilia Comprehensive Care Committee and the team heading it to the audience. The Team comprises of:

1. Dr Jayaprakash C.S- Lab Director and Professor, Dept of Pathology

2. Dr Chandni Bhandary P- Assistant Professor, Hematopathologist, Dept of Pathology

3. Dr Swetha Shanbhag- Assistant Professor, Dept of Pediatrics

4. Dr Supriya- Associate Professor, Dept of Medicine

5. Dr Harsharaj K- Associate Professor, Dept of Orthopedics

6. Dr Nanditha Hegde- Associate Professor, Dental Sciences

7. Ms Sheetal Vivek Pai- Assistant Professor, Dept of Physiotherapy

8. Mrs Joylene Sandra Menezes- Staff Nurse

9. Dr Chandana Pai- Assistant Professor, Pediatric Hematologist & Oncologist, Dept of Pediatrics

In a symbolic gesture, instead of traditional lamp lighting, a dummy was used to represent the provision of factors to hemophilia patients, and a board with the hemophilia center’s name was unveiled.

The Chief Guest Dr Jacintha D’Souza in her address emphasized the importance of resilience, strength, and equitable access to healthcare. The Director of FMCI Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI highlighted the interdisciplinary initiative and compassionate care that the center will provide.

The event also featured short video messages from Dr Suresh Hanagavadi, President of the Karnataka Hemophilia Society, and the late Dr SP Balasubramanian, a legendary singer and staunch supporter of hemophilia care in India.



The occasion was used to create public awareness about hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders. Following the ceremony, a guest lecture was delivered by Dr Sharath Kumar Rao from the Department of Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion, Wenlock District Hospital, Mangalore.

The event was organized by Dr Jayaprakash C S, Professor and Lab Director of Pathology, as the Organizing Chairman, Dr Chandni Bhandary P, Assistant Professor and Hematopathologist of Pathology, as the Organizing Secretary and Dr Chandana Pai, Assistant Professor and Pediatric Hemato-Oncologist of Pediatrics, as the Joint Organizing Secretary. The inauguration of the Father Muller Haemophilia Comprehensive Care Centre marks a significant milestone in providing comprehensive care to patients with bleeding disorders, in line with the global efforts of the WFH.