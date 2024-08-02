Father Muller Nursing College and Medical College Kicks Off World Breastfeeding Week 2024

Mangaluru: Father Muller Nursing College and Father Muller Medical College inaugurated World Breastfeeding Week today with a ceremony at 9 AM at the MRD entrance of the Father Muller Medical College Hospital. The event, held from August 1st to 7th, 2024, aims to promote the benefits and importance of breastfeeding.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of FMCI; Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH; Dr Antony Sylvan Dsouza, Dean of FMMC; Dr Uday Kumar K, Medical Superintendent of FMMCH; Dr Deepa Kanagal, Professor and HOD of the Dept of OBG; and Sr. Dhanya Devasia, Principal of FMCON.

The event commenced with an invocation through a prayer song performed by the BSc and MSc nursing students, setting a serene and respectful tone. Dr Deepa Kanagal delivered the welcome address, warmly greeting the attendees and emphasizing the significance of breastfeeding.

The ceremonial lighting of the lamp followed, symbolizing enlightenment and knowledge. Ms Precilla Loriena D’Silva, Associate Professor in the Dept of OBG Nursing, then addressed the gathering, elaborating on this year’s breastfeeding week theme “Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All” and its relevance.

Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho delivered the presidential address, where he passionately urged families to support and encourage new mothers to breastfeed. He highlighted the pivotal role of grandmothers, mothers, mothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and sisters in fostering an environment that motivates and assists mothers in this crucial practice.

Mrs Ramyashree, Assistant Professor in the Dept of OBG Nursing, offered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and organizers for their contributions to the event’s success.

Ms Ocheal Serrao compered the programme. The ceremony concluded with the inauguration of an exhibition on breastfeeding, aimed at educating and raising awareness among visitors about the benefits and practices of breastfeeding.

World Breastfeeding Week is an essential observance dedicated to promoting and supporting breastfeeding as a critical aspect of infant health. The week underscores the numerous benefits of breastfeeding, including its role in providing optimal nutrition, enhancing mother-child bonding, and reducing the risk of certain illnesses for both mother and child.

Father Muller Nursing College and Medical College remain committed to advancing public health initiatives and supporting new mothers in their breastfeeding journey through education and community engagement.