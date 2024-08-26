Father Muller School of Nursing Inaugurates 67th Batch of General Nursing and Midwifery Course

Mangalore: The inauguration ceremony of the 67th batch of the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course took place at 10:30 AM today at the Father Muller Decennial Memorial Hall, Knowledge Centre. The event marked a significant milestone in the history of the esteemed Father Muller School of Nursing.

Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor, Principal of Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing), graced the occasion as the chief guest. The ceremony was presided over by Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI). The event commenced with an invocation of God’s blessings by the first-year nursing students of the institution, setting a reverent tone for the day.

Dr. Agnes E. J., Vice Principal of Father Muller School and College of Nursing, warmly welcomed the dignitaries, new entrants, their parents, and the gathering. The highlight of the event was the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, officially inaugurating the new academic year.

In her address, Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor emphasized the nobility of the nursing profession, noting that the quality education and guidance provided by the faculty at Father Muller ensure that the students become successful nurses in the future.

Rev. Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, in his presidential address, shared the rich history of the Father Muller School of Nursing, which stands as the first private nursing school in Karnataka. He highlighted the inclusive nature of the institution, which offers education regardless of caste, religion, or gender. He also stressed the importance of value-based education and the role of prayer in all endeavors. “Nursing is both a science and an art,” he stated, adding that it is a vocation that demands empathy, dedication, and a human touch.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Prof. Pathima Violet Fernandes, Head of the Nursing Foundation Department. The ceremony was masterfully hosted by Ms. Stacy Mavin Pinto, Assistant Lecturer at Father Muller School of Nursing. Other dignitaries in attendance included Fr. Ajith Menezes, Administrator FMMC, FMCOP, FMCOAHS; Fr. Nelson Pais, Administrator of FMH Pharmaceutical Division; Fr. Nilesh Donald Crasta, Assistant Administrator of FMMCH; Dr. Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent of FMMCH; Sr. Nancy Priya Mathias, Chief Nursing Officer of FMMCH; Mrs. Jyothi Pinto, HR Manager, and various heads of departments and faculty members.

Parents were also given an orientation on the GNM course, evaluation methods, and the rules and regulations of the School of Nursing. The inaugural program concluded with a lunch for the parents, students, and faculty.