Father-son killed after being hit by four-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: A Bolero vehicle allegedly rammed into a motorcycle late on Sunday night, killing a father and son in a tragic road accident under the City Kotwali police station area in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

According to information, the accident occurred near Hama Tiraha around 12:30 A.M, when Kripal Sen (around 50), a resident of Khop village in Chhatarpur district, and his son Kunti Sen were returning home after attending an invitation ceremony.

Police sources said the duo sustained serious injuries after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified Bolero vehicle. Despite being injured, Kripal Sen reportedly informed his family about the incident. Following the alert, relatives rushed to the spot and shifted both injured persons to the district hospital in a private vehicle.

Doctors provided initial treatment at the district hospital and later referred them to a private hospital due to their critical condition. However, both father and son succumbed to their injuries during treatment on the way.

The incident triggered grief in the district hospital premises, where a large number of villagers and family members gathered after learning about the deaths. The family has alleged that even several hours after the incident, police had not been able to trace the unidentified vehicle or its driver.

Police have initiated proceedings and sent both bodies for post-mortem at the district hospital mortuary. Officials said that efforts are underway to identify and trace the unknown Bolero vehicle, and further investigation is in progress.

Earlier this week, a tragic road accident on the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district left four people dead and two others critically injured after a speeding car rammed into a truck from behind, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred early on Thursday morning when a car carrying six passengers, reportedly from Maharashtra, collided with a moving truck on the high-speed corridor. The impact of the crash was severe, leaving the vehicle badly damaged and causing multiple fatalities on the spot.

The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition, while emergency teams and local police reached the spot soon after receiving information. The deceased were sent for post-mortem examination after formal procedures.