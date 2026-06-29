RSS chief Bhagwat recalls Kar Seva anecdotes, says ‘spirit of devotion can transform lives’

Bengaluru: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has recalled a series of incidents from the period following the first Kar Seva in Ayodhya, saying the “atmosphere of devotion, sacrifice and collective commitment had the power to transform individuals” without the need for formal instruction or persuasion.

Addressing the concluding session of the three-day National Conference on ‘Operationalising NEP 2020: Integrating Indian Knowledge Systems’, organised by the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, Bhagwat narrated how a man who had travelled to Ayodhya intending to steal from Kar Sevaks eventually abandoned his criminal activities after witnessing their dedication.

Sharing the incident, Bhagwat said that after the first Kar Seva, when he was serving as a Pracharak for a district, he visited a tehsil to interact with local workers and learn about their experiences during the movement.

“After the first Kar Seva, I was a Pracharak for a district and visited a location in a tehsil. The first Kar Seva had concluded, and people had returned. While I was enquiring about everyone’s experiences, the activists suggested I meet someone. They took me to a puncture repairman sitting by the roadside outside a temple,” Bhagwat said.

He recalled asking the activists why they wanted him to meet the man, following which they narrated his background.

“They replied, ‘This gentleman is currently a puncture repairman, but he used to be a pickpocket. When he saw the crowd of Kar Sevaks on the train, he thought it was a great opportunity to ply his trade, so he joined them. He had even taken all his tools along’,” Bhagwat said.

“But after reaching there, he immersed those tools in the Saryu River, took a holy dip, and returned. He met us and explained, ‘I was a pickpocket and went there to pick pockets, but after having darshan of Ram Lalla, I decided I would not commit this sin anymore. Please help me find some small job so I can earn a living’,” Bhagwat recounted.

He said the transformation had taken place without anyone delivering lectures or formally introducing the man to the ideology or activities of the RSS.

“However, a transformation came over him. He witnessed the Kar Sevaks, devotees who had walked up to 150 kilometres, risked their lives in the struggle, and even made the ultimate sacrifice — and the atmosphere deeply affected him, bringing about a change,” he added.

He also narrated another incident involving an RSS worker, whom he described as having initially believed that one should first establish a successful career before dedicating oneself to national service.

According to Bhagwat, the worker had been sent to Allahabad to oversee organisational arrangements. About a month later, when they met again, the volunteer informed him that he had symbolically immersed his personal ambitions at the Triveni Sangam.

“He explained, ‘I immersed the desire I had harboured — the urge to build my career first. I let go of that ambition there. Now, I will do the work (for the cause) first, and build my own life only when I have the time.’ He has continued to live by that principle ever since. What caused this transformation? It was the atmosphere created by the conduct of so many people that brought about this change,” Bhagwat said.

Emphasising the importance of determination and clarity of purpose, he said individuals can achieve even goals that initially appear impossible if they remain focussed on their objective.

“Even unachievable things can be achieved. No one thought Ram Temple would be built, but it was built; when the Emergency was imposed, most people thought that democracy had ended and dictatorship would prevail in the country, but it was removed; no one thought that Article 370 would be removed, but it was,” Bhagwat said.

Concluding his address, he urged people to adopt a spirit of unwavering commitment towards their goals.

“People should think — We have to do it, no matter what, that is my life goal,” he added.