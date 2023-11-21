Father-son killed in road accident in Delhi



New Delhi: A 32-year-old man and his eight-year-old son died after their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle in west Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, an incident of accident was reported in Rajouri Garden police station around 1 a.m. after which a police team rushed to the spot.

On reaching, it found a scooty that had been struck by a car from the rear.

A man, wife, and their two children were on the scooty at the time of the accident.

The collision resulted in injuries to the entire family. “The injured were promptly transported to the nearest hospital where Dinesh Vasan (32) and his son Daksh were declared brought dead. Dinesh’s wife, Preeti (32), and their other child, Prayan (8), are currently undergoing treatment,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer.

“An FIR has been registered under the applicable provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Multiple teams have been deployed to review surveillance cameras and identify the vehicle responsible for the incident,” the DCP added.