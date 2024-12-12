Feast of the Immaculate Conception Celebrated in the National Marian Shrine at Virginia, Monrovia

Monrovia, Liberia: The National Marian Shrine at Virginia, located on the outskirts of Liberia’s capital, Monrovia, was the focal point of a significant religious gathering as thousands of Catholics and non-Catholics alike converged to celebrate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. This annual event, which commemorates the belief in the conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary without original sin, was marked with profound devotion and reverence, led by Archbishop Dr. Gabriel Blamo Jubwe.

The Feast of the Immaculate Conception, celebrated universally on December 8, holds immense importance within the liturgical calendar of the Roman Catholic Church. This day is recognized as a holy day of obligation, prompting many Christians, particularly those of the Catholic faith, to attend special church services. The observance emphasizes the belief that Mary, the mother of Jesus, was conceived free from sin, a doctrine central to Catholic theology.

In the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Monrovia, the pilgrimage to the National Marian Shrine has become a cherished tradition since its inception in 2000. The shrine, dedicated to Our Lady Queen of Peace, was established in gratitude for divine protection during Liberia’s civil war, a time when many sought refuge on its grounds. Remarkably, despite the turmoil surrounding the area, no lives were lost at the shrine, a testament to the faith and protection attributed to the Blessed Virgin Mary. The late Archbishop Michael Francis played a pivotal role in founding the shrine, which has since been recognized as a National Pilgrimage Centre by the Catholic Church in Liberia.

The festivities commenced on the evening of December 7, as pilgrims gathered for a night vigil led by Fr. Tersoo Gwaza from the Society of Jesus. The vigil was a spiritually enriching experience, featuring Praise & Worship, readings from the Word of God, special prayers, adoration, and Divine Mercy prayers, and concluded with the Holy Eucharistic Celebration. Participants expressed their joy and gratitude for the opportunity to engage in such a profound prayer ceremony, setting a reflective tone for the following day’s events.

On the morning of December 8, the program began at 8:30 AM, with thousands of faithful gathering at Moulton Corner to participate in a solemn procession to the shrine. Led by Rev. Fr. Boniface B. Florkiah, the parish priest of Christ the King Church, the procession was marked by the recitation of the Rosary, demonstrating the unity and devotion of the participants. The Rosary was meticulously organized, with various pious groups assisting in leading the prayers.

Upon reaching the entrance of the shrine, the pilgrims engaged in the devotion of the Stations of the Cross, guided by religious leaders from various congregations. The participation of priests from the Salesians of Don Bosco, the Society of Divine Word, and other religious orders enriched the reflections shared during this solemn observance. The Salesian Cooperators, along with the Salesian family, were notably present, providing free water pouches to the pilgrims, a gesture that was warmly received.

The event was further enhanced by the live coverage provided by Radio Maria Liberia, under the energetic leadership of its Director, Rev. Fr. Alexander K. Gbamoquelli. In addition, Premium Online TV, a popular online media platform, broadcasted the proceedings, ensuring that those unable to attend in person could still partake in the celebration.

This year’s pilgrimage was particularly significant, marking the inaugural attendance of Archbishop Dr. Gabriel Blamo Jubwe since his appointment as the Archbishop of Monrovia earlier in 2024. The annual pilgrimage serves as a vital event for the Catholic Church in the Archdiocese, aimed at deepening the faith of participants and fostering a closer relationship with God.

Rev. Fr. Stephen SDB conducted the adoration and exposition of the Blessed Sacrament, offering insights on the power of prayer and the importance of spiritual reflection. The opportunity for the Sacrament of Reconciliation was also made available to the devotees, further enriching their spiritual experience.

The celebrations culminated in a Solemn Festive Mass, presided over by Archbishop Dr. Gabriel Blamo Jubwe, with approximately 40 priests concelebrating from various dioceses and congregations. The liturgical atmosphere was enhanced by the harmonious contributions of a strong choir composed of members from different parishes, creating a prayerful and uplifting environment.

As the Shrine Altar gleamed with the divine brightness of the Mary Queen of Peace statue, Archbishop Jubwe expressed heartfelt gratitude to the liturgical committee responsible for organizing the pilgrimage, as well as to the priests, nuns, missionaries, and all participants who contributed to the day’s success. The event resonated deeply with the Catholic community, who had eagerly anticipated this grand celebration, leaving them inspired and spiritually renewed.

Report by: Wilfred D’Souza