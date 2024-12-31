Few Hours Left to Make the Diamond Necklace Yours at Ocean Pearl’s NY Bash at TMA Pai Convention Center

Mangaluru: As the final hours of 2024 dwindle, the anticipation for an extraordinary celebration in Mangalore reaches its peak.

The Ocean Pearl Mangalore invites you to join its Grand New Year Bash, a remarkable event designed to usher in 2025 with elegance and excitement.

Scheduled for December 31st at the TMA Pai Convention Center, the festivities commence at 7:30 PM and promise an evening filled with glamour, entertainment, and delightful surprises. Attendees can look forward to live performances that will keep spirits high and feet moving throughout the night.

To enhance the celebratory atmosphere, guests will be welcomed with complimentary drinks, setting the perfect tone for mingling and making new connections. The highlight of the evening is undoubtedly the gala dinner, featuring an exquisite array of cuisines that will tantalize the palate.

Moreover, the event offers an enticing opportunity to win fabulous prizes through a lucky draw. Among the prizes is a stunning diamond necklace, a symbol of elegance and a fitting reward for the occasion. Participants will also be able to win gold coins and other exciting gifts, ensuring that everyone leaves with cherished memories.

In addition to the grand prizes, the evening will be filled with fun awards and engaging games, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the festivities and create unforgettable moments with friends and family.

As the countdown to 2025 begins, do not miss the chance to be part of Mangalore’s most anticipated New Year’s celebration. Mark your calendars for December 31st, as the Ocean Pearl Mangalore promises an unforgettable experience that will set the tone for the coming year.

Join us in celebrating the arrival of 2025 in style! See you there at the TMA Pai Convention Center.