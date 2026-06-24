FIFA WC: Resolute Ghana frustrate England with Group L stalemate

Foxborough : An inspired defensive display ensured Ghana earned a goalless draw with England at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match on Wednesday.

England were unable to break down Ghana, whose excellent defensive display frustrated the European side. There were chances at both ends but ultimately no breakthrough.

The result ensures England and Ghana will enter the final matchday of Group L in the top two. A point from their final matches against Panama and Croatia, respectively, will secure a spot in the Round of 32.

England’s first real attempt came when Declan Rice’s long-range free-kick flew over the bar 13 minutes in as England began to turn the screw, only for Jordan Ayew and Reece James’ head-on-head collision and the subsequent hydration break to take the sting out of the game.

On the half hour, Jude Bellingham had a shot blocked, then Rice headed over from Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke’s stood-up cross. With halftime looming, Kane had his first sight of goal, but was denied by two Ghanaian defenders.

After the break, Elliot Anderson saw a close-range header blocked shortly before Anthony Gordon fired an effort into the midriff of goalkeeper Benjamin Asare. Kane was next to try his luck with a low drive, but Asare was again equal to it.

Ghana, meanwhile, looked threatening in their forays forward, and sliced England open with just shy of ten minutes to go. Abdul Fatawu was sent through on Jordan Pickford, and while Ezri Konsa got back to foil his initial attempt, the winger’s second effort was blocked just in front of the goalline by team-mate Antoine Semenyo.

Substitute Bukayo Saka nodded over after Madueke was transferred to the left wing, but just as England were turning up the heat, the second hydration break struck.

O’Reilly thundered a delicious cross against the underside of the crossbar and Kane fired the rebound over the bar, leaving the Boston crowd gasping, but England disappointed.

In the 93rd minute, Marc Guehi thought he might have found the breakthrough, but his header was flicked off the line from one of a string of corners.

The result ensures England and Ghana will enter the final matchday of Group L in the top two. A point from their final matches against Panama and Croatia, respectively, will secure a spot in the Round of 32.